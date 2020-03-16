USD/CAD sits near session tops, bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.3900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD quickly reversed the Fed’s emergency rate cut-led early fall.
  • Sliding crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped regain traction.
  • Some heavy selling around the USD might keep a lid on any further gains.

The USD/CAD pair refreshed session tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to sustain/build on the momentum further beyond the 1.3900 round-figure mark.

Following a bullish gap opening on the first day of a new trading week, the pair witnessed some aggressive selling during the early Asian session and dived to an intraday low level of 1.3729 following the Fed's emergency decision to cut rates to zero.

However, a fresh leg down in crude oil prices, now down over 5% for the day, undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This assisted the pair to attract some strong dip-buying and rally nearly 200 pips from daily swing lows.

Oil prices added to last week's plunge of 25% amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, oversupply fears and a price war between top producers, especially after Saudi Arabia ramped up output and slashed prices last week.

Meanwhile, the strong intraday bounce seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar, though seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing aggressive bullish bets and capping strong gains, at least for now.

As investors await fresh developments around the coronavirus saga, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for an extension of the pair's recent strong bullish trajectory witnessed over the past one week or so.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3882
Today Daily Change 0.0078
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 1.3804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3438
Daily SMA50 1.3271
Daily SMA100 1.3227
Daily SMA200 1.3219
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3996
Previous Daily Low 1.3782
Previous Weekly High 1.3996
Previous Weekly Low 1.3422
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3914
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3726
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3647
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3939
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4074
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

