USD/CAD sits near its highest level since June, looks to build on strength beyond 1.3500

- USD/CAD climbs to its highest level since early June, albeit struggles to capitalize on the momentum.
- The USD remains on the defensive and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the pair.
- Sliding Oil prices undermines the Loonie and helps limit the downside ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The USD/CAD pair climbs to a fresh high since early June during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit continues with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark.
The US Dollar (USD) remains below its highest level in more than two months touched earlier this week as bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets in the wake of the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate hike path. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair, though weaker Crude Oil prices d undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and should help limit the downside, at least for the time being.
A 20 points slump in the Empire State Manufacturing Index to a reading of -19 in August reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will pause its rate-hiking cycle at the upcoming meeting in September. That said, the upbeat US Retail Sales data released on Tuesday indicated that consumer spending held up well in July and pointed to an extremely resilient economy, which keeps the door open for one-more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session. Investors will look for fresh cues about the Fed's near-term policy outlook, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair. In the meantime, bets that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and lend support to the buck.
It is worth recalling that yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to a nearly 10-month top on Tuesday before easing below the 4.20% level. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls. This, along with the overnight muted reaction to stronger Canadian consumer inflation figures, validates the positive outlook and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of Building Permits, Housing Starts and Industrial Production figures later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive demand for the safe-haven USD. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3503
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.331
|Daily SMA50
|1.3271
|Daily SMA100
|1.3384
|Daily SMA200
|1.3451
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3502
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3439
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3502
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3356
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3478
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3582
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
