- USD/CAD has been pressured in a resurgence in the commodity currency.
- CAD strengthens despite a drop in oil prices.
The Canadian dollar USD/CAD was flat at 1.2846 to the greenback, but the loonie managed to regain some of the previous day's sharp decline as investors raised bets on another oversized interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada. Data has shown rising underlying inflation pressures.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.6% in July as gasoline prices eased, but that was still far above the Bank of Canada's 2% target. Canadian inflation may have peaked, but it remains far too high, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said in a newspaper op-ed. In July, the BoC hiked by a full percentage point. Money markets have been pricing in 59 basis points of tightening by the central bank at its next policy announcement on Sept. 7, up from 53 basis points before the data. Canadian government bond yields jumped across a flatter curve.
Meanwhile, the move higher for the Canadian dollar happened despite pressure on the price of oil. The prospect of an Iran nuclear deal continued to weigh on crude oil prices, analysts at ANZ Bank explained. US crude oil futures CL1! settled 3.2% lower at $86.53 a barrel, their lowest since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as economic data spurred concerns about a potential global recession.''
Brent futures fell 3.2% as talks between Iran and European Union negotiators signalled progress on a renewal of the 2015 agreement. EU mediators had circulated a final proposal last week. It has been reported that Iran’s response was constructive, and they are now consulting with the US on a way ahead for the protracted talks,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
USD/CAD H4 chart
On the charts, a break of the 61.8% ratio to the downside would be a significant move but while it holds, the bias is to the upside as per the chart above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD?
NZD/USD wavers around mid-0.6300s, pausing a three-day downtrend ahead of the RBNZ rate hike decision. Kiwi buyers brace for the 0.50% rate increase amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. Next of relevance remains the Fed minutes.
AUD/USD bears attack 0.7000 on Australian Wage data miss
AUD/USD has turned south to attack 0.7000 after Australian wage price data disappointed. Softening wage growth data could lead the RBA to slow down its policy tightening. The US dollar consolidates the previous sell-off ahead of the FOMC minutes.
Gold stays pressured towards $1,755 ahead of Fed Minutes
Gold price prints a three-day downtrend as it grinds lower around $1,775 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the late Tuesday’s bounce off $1,772 as traders turn cautious ahead of today’s key FOMC meeting minutes.
Solana: How high can the X-wave rally?
Solana price has fallen into a supportive level on the Relative Strength Index on larger time frames. Solana price could rally an additional 80% under conservative macro conditions. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario is a breach of the low at $25.78.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!