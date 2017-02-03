USD/CAD sinks to session low near 1.3150 despite of weaker oil prices

By Haresh Menghani

The Canadian dollar defied broad based US Dollar strength and weaker oil prices, with the USD/CAD pair sinking to session lows near mid-1.3100s.

The pair once again failed to capitalize on its early up-move and sustain its move to 1.3200 handle. The pair subsequently ran through some fresh offers and has now reversed part of previous session's strong gains.

A modest recovery in oil prices, with WTI crude oil bouncing off lows to currently trade within striking distance of reclaiming $52.00/barrel mark, was seen supporting the commodity-linked currency - Loonie. 

Moreover, Tuesday's better-than-expected Canadian trade surplus continues to underpin the Canadian Dollar and further collaborated towards accelerating the pair's retracement move from two-week highs touched yesterday.

Later during the day, EIA's crude oil inventories report would influence oil prices and as a result of high degree of correlation, would provide fresh impetus for the major. Meanwhile, housing starts data out of Canada would also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities during early NA session.

Technical levels to watch

Immediate support is pegged at the very important 200-day SMA near 1.3130-25 region below which the pair is likely to break below 1.3100 handle and head towards testing 1.3070-60 horizontal support. On the flip side, momentum above 1.3185 immediate resistance might assist the pair back towards 1.3200 handle, which if conquered seems to accelerate the up-move towards 50-day SMA resistance near 1.3250-55 region.

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.3000
100.0%66.0%33.0%0304050607080901000
  • 33% Bullish
  • 33% Bearish
  • 33% Sideways
Bias Neutral
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.3138
100.0%84.0%69.0%07075808590951000
  • 69% Bullish
  • 15% Bearish
  • 15% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.3223
100.0%95.0%74.0%075808590951000
  • 74% Bullish
  • 21% Bearish
  • 5% Sideways
Bias Bullish

 