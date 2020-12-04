- USD/CAD trades near two-month lows alongside an oil price rally.
- The US dollar remains on the offer on expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus.
- A potential pullback in stocks could draw bids for the greenback.
The USD/CAD pair is consolidating near a two-month low of 1.2852 reached Thursday. The oil rally looks to be supporting the Canadian dollar.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, is trading 1.8% higher on the day near $46.40 per barrel. On Thursday, the OPEC+, a group of major producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, reached an agreement to add in 500,000 barrels per day in January to its oil production quotas. The total production cut in January will now be 7.2 million barrels per day (bpd) versus 7.7 million bpd as of now.
Apart from the oil rally, the broad-based US dollar weakness looks to be keeping the USD/CAD pair under pressure. The sentiment around the greenback remains bearish on hopes for a quick global economic recovery on potential coronavirus vaccines and expectations for additional fiscal stimulus.
President-elect Joe Biden was out on the wires a few minutes before press time, stating that the coronavirus aid bill should be passed and called the $900 billion package as a good start. Biden added that he would ask for more after swearing-in as President.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the US dollar's bearish trend to continue for at least six months. In other words, the path of least resistance for USD/CAD is to the downside.
According to Morgan Stanley analyst, the US stocks are looking overbought and due for a pullback. Should the equities face selling pressure, the greenback will likely see a corrective bounce.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2859
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3033
|Daily SMA50
|1.3147
|Daily SMA100
|1.3203
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2941
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2852
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3112
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD leaps toward 1.35 on fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.35 after an EU official says a deal is imminent and may conclude over the weekend. Earlier, sterling struggled amid downbeat headlines.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 469,000, lower than beforehand.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
Markets are mixed and the dollar is off Thursday's lows as traders await the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. Brexit acrimony is weighing on the pound. Oil and the loonie are rising following an OPEC+ deal and ahead of Canada's jobs report.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!