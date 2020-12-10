USD/CAD shrugs off dovish sounding BoC Deputy Governor Beaudry, consolidates beneath 1.2750

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • USD/CAD has largely ignored comments from BoC Deputy Governor Beaudry which, on balance, had a dovish tilt.
  • The pair is consolidating just beneath 1.2750 and eyeing a move back towards multi-year lows just above 1.2700.

USD/CAD has consolidated in recent trade just beneath the 1.2750 level amid quiet pre-Asia trade. The pair closed Thursday FX trade with losses of around 70 pips or just under 0.6%.

Dovish Beaudry hints at further easing ahead, CAD snoozes

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Beaudry recently spoke and outlined that the bank could cut rates further without going into negative territory if the economy went into a persistent downturn, before adding that other easing options included expanding its QE programme or employing yield-curve targeting.

In a Q&A following his initial speech, Beaudry was pressed on whether the bank is actively considering lowering rates, to which he replied that though nothing has been decided yet, this is a potential option and the bank is thinking about it.

Beaudry was also asked during the Q&A about how concerned he is regarding the strength of CAD. He replied that the exchange rate is very important for the outlook and that CAD strength is one element that the BoC is looking at when it puts together its January MPR.

Less dovishly, Beaudry reiterated the BoC statement’s comment about recent vaccine news presenting upside risk to the economy, adding that positive vaccine developments could lead to the bank re-evaluating its stance on the amount of stimulus that is needed.

Net-net, despite the lack of any negative reaction in CAD, Beaudry does seem to have opened the door to further BoC easing in January which, by the sounds of it, might well be aimed at curbing recent $CAD strength. If this is not what the BoC is doing, why would he make further easing the main topic of his speech?

As commodities rally and USD weakens into 2021, USD/CAD's near-term bias remains to the downside, but any dovish BoC surprises over the coming weeks ahead of the January Monetary Policy Report will be worth considering for CAD bulls. 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2743
Today Daily Change -0.0077
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 1.282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2986
Daily SMA50 1.3102
Daily SMA100 1.3175
Daily SMA200 1.3509
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2833
Previous Daily Low 1.277
Previous Weekly High 1.301
Previous Weekly Low 1.2774
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2809
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2794
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2782
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2718
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2845
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2871
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve  Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. 

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows

XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows

Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.

Gold news

Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump

Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump

A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.

Read more

WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00

WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00

WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures