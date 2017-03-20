USD/CAD: Set to end the year lower – Danske Bank

Kristoffer Kjær Lomholt, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, forecasts USD/CAD at 1.32 in 1M (unchanged), 1.31 in 3M (from 1.32), 1.30 in 6M (unchanged) and 1.28 in 12M (unchanged).

Key Quotes

“Over the past month, USD/CAD has been hit by both a repricing of Fed monetary policy and the oil price falling. Meanwhile, the domestic outlook has improved further, which has left rates markets still pricing in close to a full rate hike over the coming year. However, we are a little more cautious on the rate hike outlook and instead emphasise valuation and recovering oil industries as a gravitating force on the cross.”