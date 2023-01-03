USD/CAD senses immense selling pressure above 1.3600 as risk-on profile recovers

- USD/CAD has displayed an A-shape sell-off as investors have shrugged off China’s Covid-inspired uncertainty.
- FOMC minutes will provide cues about the monetary policy outlook for CY2023.
- The Loonie bulls are likely to dance to the tunes of Canada’s employment data.
The USD/CAD pair has displayed a perpendicular downside move after testing the previous week’s high around 1.3606 in the early Asian session. The Lonnie asset has dropped vigorously to near 1.3545 and is expected to extend its downside journey as the risk-averse theme has lost its traction.
A value-buying context in the S&P500 futures has made the market mood cheerful in the Asian session. Also, risk-perceived currencies have gained positive traction. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has turned sideways after a sheer drop to near 103.15. The USD index is hovering near its crucial support, therefore, sheer volatility is expected from the counter ahead.
Investors are shifting their focus toward the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will release on Thursday, as it will disclose the rationale behind hiking the interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) and pushing them to 4.25%-4.50%. Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell has already cleared that interest rates will peak around 5.1%. Inflationary pressures in the United States are extremely stubborn, therefore, investors should expect the continuation of higher interest rates straight to the end of CY2023.
Meanwhile, Loonie investors are awaiting the release of Friday’s employment data. The Bank of Canada (BoC) may continue facing troubles as wage prices are escalating in the economy. Higher employment bills will keep inflation at elevated levels and may force BOC Governor Tiff Macklem to tighten policy further.
On the oil front, oil price are struggling to sustain above $80.00 as the street is expecting an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections ahead. Analysts at Capital Economics have warned that "China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic".
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3606
|Daily SMA50
|1.3525
|Daily SMA100
|1.3451
|Daily SMA200
|1.3127
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3584
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3525
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3612
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3484
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3561
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3548
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0650, paring back gains heading into the European open. The US Dollar is trading choppy in a narrow range, having paused its decline amid an upbeat risk sentiment. Germany's inflation data is awaited.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside below 130.00
USD/JPY is under intense selling pressure below the 130.00 level, having hit fresh six-month lows at 129.51 in the last hour. The sudden downturn got triggered after the pair faced rejection at daily highs of 131.40, helped by the BoJ speculation and thin liquidity.
Gold price looks to extend gains above $1,840, US PMI eyed
Gold price is flirting with seven-month highs above $1,840 so far this Tuesday. Gold is seeing a continuation of the recent uptrend at the start of 2023, as the bounce in the US Dollar fades amid a fresh USD/JPY sell-off and improving risk sentiment.
Lido DAO price explodes by 26% as the liquid staking platform emerges as the biggest DeFi protocol
Lido DAO surpassed MakerDAO in terms of total value locked crossing $5.98 billion. LDO price climbed back to trade at $1.21 as buyers took charge.
US Dollar Direction in 2023: Ranking of seven currencies and their drivers Premium
The US Dollar has had an excellent 2022 at the expense of risking global trade and growth. Despite geopolitical reshuffling, Uncle Sam’s currency is used in most invoices, making its dearer value a burden. Help is on its way.