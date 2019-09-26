USD/CAD sellers sneak in as trade-optimism confronts USD pullback

- USD/CAD fails to hold onto recovery gains as trade-positive headlines grab market attention.
- The US Dollar (USD) trims gains after Wednesday’s heavy run-up.
- US economic calendar, Fedspeak will be watched for fresh impulse, trade/political headlines could keep traders busy.
Not only recent declines of the USD but trade-positive news also trigger the USD/CAD pair’s pullback to 1.3260 during Thursday’s Asian session.
Having registered more than 1.0% gains on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) grabs sellers’ attention as calls are on the hike for the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
The greenback also ignored upbeat statements from Robert Kaplan, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) buyers seem to have emphasized the positive statements concerning the US-China and US-Japan trade stories while also shrugging the WTI weakness off. Oil prices are on the back foot amid receding fears of supply outage from Saudi Arabia whereas recent increase in the US Oil Stocks, as reported by the weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) release, added weakness to energy front.
The US economic calendar is likely to dominate during the later part of the day, mainly due to the existence of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release and scheduled Fedspeak. Also, trade/political headlines will keep entertaining momentum traders.
Technical Analysis
While 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level around 1.3240 acts as immediate support, a falling trend-line since September 03, at 1.3290 now, could limit pair’s near-term advances. It’s worth observing that 1.3200 and 1.3310 are likely additional filters after the quote breaks aforementioned levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eyes 1.09 after weakest daily close since May 2017
The path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside. The currency pair closed at 1.0942 on Wednesday, its weakest daily close in over two years. The pair has set a new lower low.
GBP/USD: 1.2380/85 can question pullback from 21-DMA
Despite bouncing off 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD is well below near-term key resistance as it takes rounds to 1.2360 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bears take over amid resurgent USD supply
USD/JPY has run into supply and is down around -0.15% in Tokyo, reaching as low as 107.60. The Dollar was strong overnight but has come under some pressure in Asia on looming US political woes.
Gold: Bulls leaning on 1500 psychological support
We have been seeing failures at critical upside levels but the 1500 psychological support is so far holding up. Should this give out, then bears will target a 50% mean reversion of the early July swing lows to recent highs around 1470.
A note on American Congressional impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.