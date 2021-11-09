USD/CAD sellers come in at 200DMA, push pair below 1.2450 again as crude oil takes off

- USD/CAD has reversed sharply back from earlier highs at its 200DMA and is back below 1.2450 again.
- A surge in crude oil prices has weighed on the pair in recent trade.
USD/CAD hit fresh four-week highs earlier in the session to the north of the 1.2480 level but has since pulled back below the 1.2450 level again amid ongoing strength in crude oil prices. Crude oil prices have been rallying in recent trade, which has been a tailwind for the energy-export-dependent loonie, with WTI prices now advancing in recent trade towards the $84.00 level from earlier session lows under $82.00.
Technical selling in USD/CAD is also playing an important role. The pair again tested its 200-day moving average at the 1.2480 area and the level was again rejected. But the selling pressure has eased with USD/CAD running into support in the form of an uptrend that has been in play since the end of October. Should prices break this uptrend to the downside and crude oil prices continue to advance, that would open the door to a move towards 1.2400, which also coincides with USD/CAD’s 50DMA.
So a move may have to wait for the latter half of the week, however, with FX market participants likely to remain reticent to place any big bets ahead of Wednesday’s all-important US Consumer Price Inflation report, which could cause choppiness for the US dollar. In terms of Canadian economic events, aside from a speech from BoC Governor Tiff Macklem on diversity at 2245GMT on Tuesday, there is nothing of note in the calendar for this week, which should ensure the pair trades as a function of USD and oil market dynamics.
Crude oil rallies
Crude oil prices have been rallying since the release of the latest US EIA monthly energy outlook report, which saw the agency increase its gas price forecasts when compared to the October report. The EIA now sees regular gas prices in the US averaging $3.0 per gallon in 2021 and $2.91 in 2022, up from $2.97 and $2.91 forecasts in the prior report.
The Biden administration, eager to do anything it can to lower energy prices, was said to be keen to scrutinise the report before making any final decisions on what measures it might take to reduce gas prices. A release of crude oil reserves from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is on the table, but commodity analysts said they thought this would only temporarily weigh on prices, as it does nothing to fix the supply/demand imbalance that has lifted oil prices already by so much this year.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2439
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2391
|Daily SMA50
|1.2544
|Daily SMA100
|1.2535
|Daily SMA200
|1.2479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2466
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.248
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2402
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.249
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
