USD/CAD seesaws near 15-week low on USD weakness, WTI rise

- Bears benefit from upbeat Canadian data, dovish Fed and WTI strength.
- Second-tier US and Canadian economics can direct immediate moves.
- Optimism at trade front also plays positive tune for the CAD.
With WTI increase adding further downside pressure into the post-Fed declines of the USD/CAD pair, the quote seesaws near 15-week low while taking the rounds of 1.3255 during early Thursday.
Upbeat Canadian consumer price index (CPI) numbers and higher than forecast contraction in the EIA US crude oil stocks provided initial strength to the Canadian Dollar (CAD) during Wednesday.
The declines were stretched after the US Federal Reserve increases the chances of a rate cut and dragged the US Dollar (USD) further to south.
Carrying the move forward was market’s risk-off sentiment during early Thursday that fetched the 10-year US treasury yields to sub-2.0% level for the first time since November 2016.
It should also be noted that optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal adds strength into the CAD as all commodity-linked currency (including CAD) are likely to benefit from the positive news for China.
Traders may now look for Canada’s May month ADP employment change and the US weekly initial jobless claims for further direction. While the Canadian employment stat rose to 61.7K during its previous release, the US unemployment claims may soften to 220K from 222K during the week ended on June 14.
Technical Analysis
Sellers may wait for a sustained break below late-February highs near 1.3245 to target 1.3180 and February month low around 1.3113. Alternatively, 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3281 can keep limiting the pair’s near-term advances, a break of which may trigger fresh upside to 1.3355 comprising 100-day SMA and then towards current week’s high of 1.3434.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rises to 200-hour MA as US yields sink
The weakness in the US treasury yields and the resulting broad-based US Dollar sell-off is boding well for EUR/USD. As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1260, representing 0.33% gains on the day, having tested the 200-hour moving average (MA) hurdle of 1.1266.
GBP/USD again confronts 21-DMA amid post-Fed buying, further clarity over UK PM’s race
In addition to further clarity over the UK PM’s race after three rounds of Tory voting, dovish FOMC offered additional fuel to GBP/USD recovery that’s confronting 21-DMA by being around 1.2655 on Thursday morning.
USD/JPY hits fresh 5-month lows near 107.50 post-BOJ
The JPY bulls regain poise, despite BOJ's status-quo, as the latest report of a missile strike on Saudi Arabia offers a fresh boost, now pushing USD/JPY to fresh 5-month lows near 107.50 region. The bias leans towards the downside amid falling Treasury yields amid an overtly dovish FOMC.
Gold rallies into blue skies as US yields drop to lowest since 2017
Gold has rallied in Tokyo following a dovish outcome overnight from the FOMC meeting. US yields have now dropped to the lowest levels since the start of Sep 2017 levels, extending the downside from overnight & and in the aftermath of the Fed.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.