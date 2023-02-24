USD/CAD seesaws near 1.3550 despite firmer Oil price as markets await US PCE inflation

- USD/CAD picks up bids to pare day-start losses, reverses the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high.
- Oil price cheers hopes of economic recovery, geopolitical tension amid sluggish session.
- Talks surrounding Fed concerns join mixed moves of bond market to probe Loonie traders.
USD/CAD grinds near intraday high as it reverses the day-start losses, as well as dialing back the previous day’s u-turn from a seven-week high, around 1.3545, heading into Friday’s European session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair fails to justify the firmer prices of Canada’s main export item, namely WTI crude oil. That said, the black gold rises 0.65% intraday to $76.15 by the press time, extending the previous day’s rebound from the two-week low. While tracing the reasons, the recently firmer statistics from the US and Europe, as well as other major economies, join China’s readiness to infuse the economy towards more output to propel Oil prices.
Additionally favoring the WTI bulls are the news suggesting more geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine, as well as the Sino-American tussles.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a three-day uptrend as it grinds near 104.55 while DXY bulls struggle for clear directions after refreshing a seven-week high the previous day.
The US Dollar’s latest weakness could be linked to the dicey markets as the market’s fears that the strong US data and further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hikes are already priced in. The same seemed to have weighed on the US Treasury bond yields. On the same line could be the mixed headlines surrounding China, due to its peace plan for Ukraine and ties with Russia, as well as due to the US-China readiness for trade talks, despite not sharing the details and criticizing each other on various issues.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures fade recovery moves from the monthly low by retreating to 4,015, down 0.10% intraday at the latest. Further, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around 3.86%, making it less active on the day, whereas the US two-year bond coupons stay inactive near 4.69% by the press time.
Given the dicey markets and cautious mood ahead of the key US data, namely the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for January, the USD/CAD pair traders may witness lackluster moves ahead. However, hawkish hopes from the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge may not hesitate from disappointing the Loonie pair buyers if printing downbeat numbers.
Also read: US PCE Inflation Preview: Can the US Dollar turn bullish for good?
Technical analysis
Although Thursday’s bearish spinning top lures the USD/CAD sellers, the nearness to the 100-DMA support of 1.3510 and bullish MACD signals suggest limited downside room for the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3544
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.341
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3513
|Daily SMA200
|1.326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3581
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3516
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0600 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is paring back gains to trade modestly flat around 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the US PCE inflation data. The US Dollar consolidates recent gains amid brewing geopolitical tensions and hawkish Fed expectations.
GBP/USD defends 1.2000 ajmid cautious mood, US data in focus
GBP/USD is finding buyers above 1.2000 in the early European morning. A cautious market mood and a broadly steady US Dollar are lending support to the pair but geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine and Fed-BoE policy divergence cap the upside. US PCE inflation data is awaited.
Gold recovery appears elusive near $1,830, US PCE inflation in focus
Gold has paused its four-day losing streak just below the $1,825 level, looking for a renewed upside amid a subdued US Dollar performance so far this Friday. The US Treasury bond yields are struggling at higher levels, allowing Gold bulls to come up for the last dance.
Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. Altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, and others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Fed gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. Core PCE and the accompanying Personal Income and Personal Spending reports may turn into a US Dollar downer.