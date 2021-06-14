USD/CAD seesaws around monthly top near 1.2150 amid mixed clues

- USD/CAD wobbles in a 10-pips range around monthly top flashed on Friday.
- USD strength battles WTI moves amid a quiet session.
- Market sentiment dwindles during pre-Fed period, G7 refrained from surprises.
- Canadian Manufacturing Sales to decorate a light calendar.
USD/CAD takes rounds to 1.2160, keeping the range above 1.2155, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair remains sidelined around the monthly top amid an inactive session. Not only the lack of major data/events but mixed catalyst and off in Australia and China also restrict the pair’s moves of late.
Cautious sentiment ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) put a bid under the US dollar and backs the USD/CAD buyers to extend Friday’s heavy gains. However, Canada’s key export item, WTI crude oil, remains firm near the late 2018 highs flashed on Friday and weighs on the quote.
An absence of any surprises from the Group of Seven (G7) meeting, concluded during the weekend, also adds to the market’s sluggish moves, weighing on the USD/CAD prices. That said, the G7 verdict pushes for a detailed investigation into the covid origins and harshly criticizes China over labor law infringement. Though, the global leaders’ push for more stimulus and vaccines seem to balance the mood.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain unchanged. However, the US dollar index (DXY) keeps Friday’s gains at around 90.55.
Given the lack of fresh catalysts, today’s Canadian Manufacturing Sales for April, prior to 3.5%, could offer small moves to USD/CAD prices.
Technical analysis
A clear break of 21-day EMA, around 1.2123, directs USD/CAD buyers toward May 13 top near 1.2200.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2161
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2155
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2085
|Daily SMA50
|1.2264
|Daily SMA100
|1.2453
|Daily SMA200
|1.2735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2178
|Previous Daily Low
|1.208
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2057
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2001
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes monthly support break around 1.2100
EUR/USD seesaws between 50-DMA and monthly resistance, previous support. The pair is consolidating in the broader range of 109.20-109.80 since the previous two weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) touched the one week high of 91.60 on Friday.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes
GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range. UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears. EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
Bitcoin price launches 10% rally on Musk comments, but big BTC challenges remain
Bitcoin price breakout from the symmetrical triangle is a bullish development, as it frees the bellwether cryptocurrency to test the formidable resistance between $41,581 and $43,331, offering some encouragement for the broader cryptocurrency complex.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes
GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range. UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears. EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
FOMC: Words not actions
The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting is the most important event in the week ahead. It is not that it will take fresh policy action. Rather its observations about the economy and its forward guidance are the focus.