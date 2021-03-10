USD/CAD sees muted reaction to BoC, continues to meander around 1.2650 mark

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • USD/CAD continues to trade well within recent ranges either side of the 1.2650 mark.
  • Some market commentators attribute modest CAD underperformance to the lack of any hint towards QE tapering by the BoC.
  • Looking ahead, comments from BoC’s Schembri on Thursday and Canadian jobs data on Friday will be worth watching.

USD/CAD continues to trade well within recent ranges on either side of the 1.2650 mark and not far from the pair’s 21-day moving at almost bang on 1.2650. In fairness, though trade has been mundane and for the most part rangebound, the loonie is a moderate underperform in Wednesday’s G10 FX ranking table, with the loonie down 0.1% versus the US dollar. Some market commentators attribute this very modest underperformance to the lack of any hint towards QE tapering by the BoC in Wednesday’s monetary policy statement.

Looking ahead, two stand-out risk events in the final two trading days of the week are worth noting; BoC Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri will be speaking at 18:30GMT on Thursday, where he will likely give colour on Wednesday’s monetary policy decision. StatsCan will then release the latest Labour Market report for the month of February at 13:30GMT on Friday; markets expect that the Canadian economy added 75K jobs on the month, enough to bring the unemployment rate back down to 9.2% from 9.4% in January.

Bank of Canada Monetary Policy Decision Recap

As expected, the Bank of Canada left its monetary policy settings unchanged, with rates left at 0.25% and the rate of asset purchases maintained a minimum of CAD 4B per week. The bank’s take on the economy was a little more upbeat, with the bank stating that the economy is “proving to be more resilient than anticipated to the second wave of the virus”. Thus, the bank is now forecasting modestly positive growth in Q1 2021 rather than a contraction. Meanwhile, the bank also noted that “improving foreign demand and higher commodity prices have brightened the prospects for exports and business investment”.

Despite the more upbeat take on the economy, the BoC cautioned that there is “still considerable economic slack”. Hence, there was no talk of QE tapering in Wednesday’s statement, as some analysts had been calling for – this seems to have weighed moderately on the loonie. On QE, the bank reiterated that it will adjust the pace of purchases as it “gains confidence in the strength of the recovery”. Some commentators are now suggesting that this will occur as soon as April; Capital Economics thinks “such a move is likely at one of the next few meetings, due to the Bank’s concerns about owning too high a share of the outstanding bonds”.

Elsewhere, the bank did not make any attempts to jawbone Canadian government bond yields any lower, instead remarking that “global yield curves have steepened, largely reflecting the improved US growth outlook, but global financial conditions remain highly accommodative”. The BoC’s more handoff approach to recent bond market moves may set the loonie up to outperform the currencies of countries where a more hands-on approach is being taken to prevent yields from rising (like the ECB, BoJ and RBA).

USD/Cad

Overview
Today last price 1.2645
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.264
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2652
Daily SMA50 1.2702
Daily SMA100 1.2845
Daily SMA200 1.3099
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2686
Previous Daily Low 1.259
Previous Weekly High 1.274
Previous Weekly Low 1.2575
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2627
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2544
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2497
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2734
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2783

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses

EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses

EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground

GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720 ahead of 10-year US note auction

XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720 ahead of 10-year US note auction

Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge. US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction. Investors await the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT.

Gold News

Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high

Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high

Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.

Read more

S&P 500: Can stocks hold the momentum as inflation subdued

S&P 500: Can stocks hold the momentum as inflation subdued

After Tuesday's stellar gains markets are looking for further bullish direction on Wednesday. The US 10 year is slightly higher at 1.56% and all eyes will be on Wednesday's 10 Year auction, at 1800 GMT/1400 EST.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures