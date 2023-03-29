USD/CAD seems vulnerable near multi-week low, below 1.3600 amid bullish Oil prices

- USD/CAD drops to over a three-week low, though lacks strong follow-through.
- Bullish Crude Oil prices continue to underpin the Loonie and exert pressure.
- A modest USD strength lends some support to the pair and helps limit losses.
The USD/CAD pair turns lower for the third straight day following an early uptick to the 1.3615 area on Wednesday and drops to its lowest level since early March heading into the North American session. The pair, however, manage to bounce a few pips in the last hour and currently trades with only modest intraday losses, just below the 1.3600 round-figure mark.
Crude Oil prices prolong a three-day-ole bullish trend and climb to over a two-week high, which, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. A halt to some exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region raised concerns about tightening global supplies. This, along with hopes for a strong fuel demand recovery in China, continues to support Oil prices amid a drop in US crude inventories.
In fact, market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, suggested that Crude stocks in the US fell by 6.1 million barrels last week. Investors now look to the official US inventory data from the Energy Information Administration to see if it confirms the Crude stock decline. In the meantime, easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis remains supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment and lends additional support to the black liquid.
That said, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying lends some support to the USD/CAD pair and limits the downside, at least for the time being. The USD uptick, meanwhile, lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) less hawkish outlook. In fact, the US central bank signalled last week that a pause to interest rate hikes was on the horizon amid the recent banking turmoil.
This, along with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and a generally positive tone around the equity markets, keeps a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven Greenback. The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the downside. The negative outlook is reinforced by the overnight breakdown below the 1.3630 support. Hence, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3588
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3704
|Daily SMA50
|1.3538
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3366
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3695
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3592
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3564
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3526
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
