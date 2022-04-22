USD/CAD scales higher to 1.2600 on progressive odds of Fed’s rate hike, Canada’s Retail Sales eyed

- USD/CAD is hovering around 1.2600 as investors await Canada’s Retail Sales.
- Loonie bulls are underperforming amid lackluster performance from oil.
- Powell’s testimony at the IMF meeting has strengthened the odds of a 50 bps rate hike.
The USD/CAD pair is witnessing back and forth moves in the Asian session after a sheer upside on Thursday. The greenback bulls have driven the asset to near 1.2600 after a solid reversal from 1.2460. A stellar performance by the major banks upon rising odds of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May.
The aggressive hawkish tone picked by Fed chair Jerome Powell in his speech at International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting on Thursday has bolstered the event of a jumbo rate hike. Fed’s Powell, in his speech, stated that an interest rate elevation by 50 basis points (bps) is on the cards. He also added that to corner the inflation, Fed may resort to a healthy pace in advancing current policy rates to a neutral one.
On the denominator front, loonie bulls faced pressure while dragging the asset for further downside as investors shrugged off the higher inflation print reported by Statistics Canada on Wednesday. Canada’s yearly Consumer Price Index (CPI) landed at 6.7% against the preliminary reading of 6.7%. Also, the yearly core CPI printed at 5.5%.
Adding to that, stagnant oil prices have also dampened the demand for loonie against the greenback. Oil prices are steady at around $103.00 amid supply worries and a significant cut in the global growth forecasts. It is worth noting that the loonie is oil-sensitive as Canada is the largest exporter of oil to the US.
Going forward, investors will focus on the release of Canada’s Retail Sales. The monthly Retail Sales are seen at -0.1% against the prior print of 3.2%.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2593
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2581
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2552
|Daily SMA50
|1.2648
|Daily SMA100
|1.2678
|Daily SMA200
|1.2628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.259
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2458
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2676
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2521
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends decline towards 0.7300 on hawkish Fed-led USD gains
AUD/USD is extending declines towards 0.7300, reversing its Wednesday’s gains, in a session dominated by central bank speakers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that a 50-bps increase for the May meeting is on the table. Risk-off trading in equities also add to the weight on the aussie.
USD/JPY retreats below 128.50 despite firmer US dollar, yields
USD/JPY is falling back towards 128.00, having stalled on the bid near 128.70 despite a firmer US dollar and the yields. Powell tightened the screw in his remarks in Washington DC. The yen could be catching a fresh bid as Japan is set to submit an extra budget to current parliament session.
Gold licking its wounds near $1,950 on hawkish Fed, ECB
Gold Price is resuming its downtrend, looking to retest the $1,935 demand area, as the US dollar holds onto its recovery gains amid firmer Treasury yields. The turnaround in the dollar gathered steam after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested aggressive tightening.
How Cardano price can invoke its last bullish ace
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since it created a local top on March 28. Efforts to rally higher failed and ADA is now retracing lower, in search of stable support levels. ADA price has suffered a fatal setback as the entire cryptocurrency market took a hit
French Elections Preview: EUR/USD buy opportunity? Macron lead is underestimated, three scenarios Premium
Once bitten, twice shy – Investors are still licking the wounds from Brexit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other improbable events that became reality. A low-chance event carries big risks, and markets seem unwilling to take any – but with the French elections, they may have gone too far.