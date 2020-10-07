USD/CAD risk reversals show CAD bearish bias

USD/CAD's options market shows investors are adding bets to position for a decline in the Canadian dollar.

One-month risk reversals on USD/CAD, a gauge of calls to puts, rose to 0.325 on Oct. 6 from 0.175 seen on Sept. 30, according to Reuters.

The uptick indicates increased demand for CAD puts or bearish bets.

The USD/CAD pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.3321, having defended the ascending trendline rising from Sept. 1 and Sept. 18 lows on Tuesday.