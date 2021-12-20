USD/CAD: Risk reversal prints monthly high as options market turns bullish

One-month risk reversal on USD/CAD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, prints the highest level in December for Monday per data source Reuters.
A call option gives the holder the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option represents a right to sell.
That being said, the daily difference between them snaps a two-day downtrend to rise to +0.138 at the latest.
The options market scenario matches the USD/CAD price rally that refreshed 2021 top the previous day, mainly on the downbeat performance of Canada’s key export item WTI crude oil. It’s worth noting that the Loonie pair grinds higher around 1.2940 by the press time of the early Asian session on Tuesday.
Read: USD/CAD hits annual highs in 1.2960s as crude oil tanks amid Omicron concerns
Its not quite clear why the euro has been the best performing G10 currency on the session so far this Monday but regardless, robust demand for the single currency has been enough to lift EUR/USD about 50 pips from earlier session lows in the 1.1230s to current levels near 1.1280.