USD/CAD rises to highest in almost three weeks above 1.2630

- US Dollar rises across the board on higher yields.
- USD/CAD remains bullish, looking at 1.2650.
The USD/CAD broke above 1.2625 and climbed to 1.2646, reaching the highest level since March 10. The pair then pulled back modestly, and is it hovering around 1.2630, about to post the second daily gain in a row.
The deterioration in market sentiment and the US dollar's ongoing strength pushed USD/CAD further to the upside. US yields are moving higher. The 10-year yield hit earlier at 1.77%, a fresh one-year high. The Dow Jones is falling 0.12% and the Nasdaq 0.35%.
Economic data in the US came in better-than-expected. The CB Consumer Confidence Index jumped to 109.7 in March against expectations of 96.9. The key report of the week will be on Friday with April’s Non-farm payrolls.
Short-term outlook
The bullish outlook in USD/CAD remains intact. Price found resistance at the 55-day simple moving average and the 1.2650 area. A break above would point to further gain in the short-term. The next barrier is seen at 1.2685.
The 20-day moving average stands at 1.2562 and is offering support to the bullish bias. A daily close clearly below would alleviate the pressure on the loonie, suggesting a possible test of 1.2500.
For the USD/CAD to correct lower, market conditions should favor a decline in US bond yields and that risk appetite continues to prevail among investors.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2566
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.2755
|Daily SMA200
|1.3029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2627
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2575
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2545
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
