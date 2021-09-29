Market sentiment is upbeat, though a stronger US dollar underpins the USD/CAD.

The US Dollar Index reaches a new yearly high at 94.27.

US Pending Home Sales data was mixed, ignored by the market.

Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell will be in an ECB panel at 15:45 GMT.

The USD/CAD is advancing for the second consecutive day is trading at 1.2748, up 0.49% during the day at the time of writing. As the New York session progresses, the market sentiment is upbeat as European and US equity markets are in the green, despite Asian equity indices finishing with losses. In addition, the Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande, raised $1.75 US billion, selling shares to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group Co., calming investors.

US Dollar Index hits a new yearly high

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six peers, is climbing 0.57%, at 94.26, testing new yearly highs, underpinning the USD/CAD, which printed a weekly high at 1.2758.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is staging a comeback after dipping to below $73.56, is trading at $75.54, up 1.88%, putting a lid on the USD/CAD price, as crude oil accounts for almost 20% of Canadian exports.

US Pending Home Sales data mixed

In the US, the National Association of Realtors revealed that Pending Home Sales for August rose by 8.1%, better than the 1.4% foreseen on a monthly basis. Concerning the year-over-year reading, sales dropped 8.3%, against an increase of 14.5% for the period.

In the Canadian economic docket, Statistics Canada released the Raw Material Price Index for August, which decreased 2.4% worse than July’s 2-2% increase, whereas Industrial Production Price for the same month increase to -0.3%, against the -0.4% in the previous.

Later on, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be in an ECB panel discussion at 15:45 GMT.

KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2748 Today Daily Change 0.0062 Today Daily Change % 0.49 Today daily open 1.2686 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2669 Daily SMA50 1.2617 Daily SMA100 1.2442 Daily SMA200 1.2522 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2708 Previous Daily Low 1.2594 Previous Weekly High 1.2896 Previous Weekly Low 1.2634 Previous Monthly High 1.2949 Previous Monthly Low 1.2453 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2664 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2637 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2618 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2549 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2504 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2731 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2776 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2845



