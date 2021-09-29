- Market sentiment is upbeat, though a stronger US dollar underpins the USD/CAD.
- The US Dollar Index reaches a new yearly high at 94.27.
- US Pending Home Sales data was mixed, ignored by the market.
- Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell will be in an ECB panel at 15:45 GMT.
The USD/CAD is advancing for the second consecutive day is trading at 1.2748, up 0.49% during the day at the time of writing. As the New York session progresses, the market sentiment is upbeat as European and US equity markets are in the green, despite Asian equity indices finishing with losses. In addition, the Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande, raised $1.75 US billion, selling shares to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group Co., calming investors.
US Dollar Index hits a new yearly high
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six peers, is climbing 0.57%, at 94.26, testing new yearly highs, underpinning the USD/CAD, which printed a weekly high at 1.2758.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is staging a comeback after dipping to below $73.56, is trading at $75.54, up 1.88%, putting a lid on the USD/CAD price, as crude oil accounts for almost 20% of Canadian exports.
US Pending Home Sales data mixed
In the US, the National Association of Realtors revealed that Pending Home Sales for August rose by 8.1%, better than the 1.4% foreseen on a monthly basis. Concerning the year-over-year reading, sales dropped 8.3%, against an increase of 14.5% for the period.
In the Canadian economic docket, Statistics Canada released the Raw Material Price Index for August, which decreased 2.4% worse than July’s 2-2% increase, whereas Industrial Production Price for the same month increase to -0.3%, against the -0.4% in the previous.
Later on, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be in an ECB panel discussion at 15:45 GMT.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2748
|Today Daily Change
|0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.2686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2669
|Daily SMA50
|1.2617
|Daily SMA100
|1.2442
|Daily SMA200
|1.2522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2708
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2594
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2896
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2634
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
