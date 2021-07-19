USD/CAD rises to fresh three-month high above 1.2600 on firmer USD, downbeat WTI

- USD/CAD takes the bids near the highest levels since April.
- Covid woes, dilemma over Fed’s next moves put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar.
- OPEC+ move triggers the much-awaited pullback in oil prices.
- Risk catalysts remain the key amid a light calendar.
USD/CAD stays bid for the third consecutive day, up 0.21% intraday while refreshing multi-day near 1.2630 during Monday’s Asian session. The Loonie pair bears the double whammy of the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and the oil price weakness by the press time.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains firm for the third consecutive day as market sentiment worsens on the coronavirus concerns. The virus resurgence gains momentum in Asia-Pacific and challenges the UK’s “Freedom Day” unlock, putting a safe-haven bid under the US dollar.
Also weighing on the market sentiment could be the indecision over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move as the policymakers remain divided amid the latest data suggesting reflation fears and strong employment. On Friday, US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment printed mixed outcomes but details suggest the inflation expectations firming up, providing an additional reason to the Fed policymakers to adjust monetary policy.
Elsewhere, the US-China tussles also escalate and exert pressure on the risk appetite, in turn helping the US dollar. The latest update from Bloomberg said, “US Congress is aiming to hobble China’s ability to recruit scientists and academics in the U.S. as part of broader moves in Washington to confront the Asian nation’s growing clout.”
It’s worth noting that the weakness in prices of Canada’s main export item crude also propels the USD/CAD prices. “''OPEC and its allies agreed to gradually add more oil supplies to the market from August (400,000 b/d monthly hikes until Sep 2022) after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates resolved a dispute that was blocking the deal,'' said Reuters. The WTI drops 0.65%, down for the third consecutive day, to $70.75 by the press time.
Read: WTI drops and pops in the open on OPEC news
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yield drops 2.5 basis points (bps) to 1.275% while the S&P 500 Futures print 0.42% intraday.
Looking forward, a light calendar requires USD/CAD traders to keep their eyes on oil price moves and market sentiment for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD pierces 200-DMA amid overbought RSI conditions. Hence, a daily closing beyond 1.2625 becomes necessary for the bulls to keep reins. Otherwise, a pullback towards the previous support line from February, near 1.2520 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2635
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.2606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2421
|Daily SMA50
|1.2243
|Daily SMA100
|1.2373
|Daily SMA200
|1.2627
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2621
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2561
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2621
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2427
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2584
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2655
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
GBP/USD: On the back foot below 1.3800, focus on 14-week-old support line
GBP/USD sellers attack a one-week low of around 1.3760 amid a lacklustre Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable pair stays pressured for the third day in a row after failing to cross a downward sloping trend line from June 23.
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
Dogecoin primed for a 20% bounce
Dogecoin price has been trapped under a strong declining resistance trend line for over a month. DOGE appears to be reversing the period of underperformance, aiming for a rebound of 20%. The governing chart pattern suggests that Dogecoin is primed for a 20% rally.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.