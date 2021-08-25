USD/CAD rises to daily high above 1.2630 as oil recovery loses steam

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is pushing higher ahead of the American session.
  • WTI stays quiet above $67 after two-day rally.
  • US Dollar Index reclaims 93.00 ahead of Durable Goods Orders data.

After spending the first half of the day moving sideways in a relatively tight range near 1.2600, the USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2631.

DXY reclaims 93.00

The renewed USD strength seems to be helping USD/CAD edge higher ahead of the American session. Supported by a 1% increase in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is gaining 0.2% at 93.06.

Later in the session, July Durable Goods Orders data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Investors expect a contraction of 0.3% on a monthly basis and a stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD continue to outperform its rivals.

On the other hand, crude oil's strong recovery momentum seems to have softened on Wednesday. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which rose nearly 9% in the first two days of the week, is currently trading flat on the day at $67.70, making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to stay resilient against its American counterpart. At 1430 GMT, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change data.

There won't be any high-tier data releases featured in the Canadian economic docket in the remainder of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2628
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2575
Daily SMA50 1.2506
Daily SMA100 1.2377
Daily SMA200 1.255
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.266
Previous Daily Low 1.2579
Previous Weekly High 1.2949
Previous Weekly Low 1.2512
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.261
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2559
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.264
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2722

 

 

