USD/CAD rises past 1.2500 on softer oil prices ahead of Canada Retail Sales

- USD/CAD extends previous day’s rebound, refreshes intraday high.
- Oil prices drop for the second day amid sour sentiment, recently broke key support.
- Downbeat Canadian data, pre-Fed anxiety adds to the bullish bias.
- Canada Retail Sales for December eyed for fresh impulse, next week’s FOMC is the key.
USD/CAD takes the bids to refresh intraday high near 1.2530, up 0.10% daily during early Friday. In doing so, the Loonie pair cheers downbeat prices of Canada’s key export item, WTI crude oil, amid risk-aversion.
The loonie pair previously cheered the US dollar’s rebound amid softer US Treasury yields, as well as a pullback in the oil prices from eight-year high. That said, the latest gains of the pair could be linked to the market’s fears ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The risk-aversion recently gained clues from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments during a CNBC interview. “Inflation rose by more than most economists, including me, expected and of course, it's our responsibility with the Fed to address that. And we will,” US Treasury Secretary Yellen.
In addition to the pre-Fed caution, mixed concerns over the US-China ties also weighed the market’s sentiment and the USD/JPY prices. That said, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) signaled that China’s Yang Jiechi and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan are up for a crunch meeting but no date was indicated.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields posted a second consecutive daily loss, down six basis points to 1.77% at the latest, whereas the S&P 500 Future dropped 0.45% intraday by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the mixed US data weighed on the US Treasury yields and allows the greenback to consolidate the recent gains on Thursday. The US Jobless Claims jumped to the highest since late October and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey details also improved for January. On the contrary, Canada’s ADP Employment Change slumped below 102.1K downwardly revised prior to 19.2K in December but Employment Insurance Beneficiaries Change for November improved to -6.7% MoM versus -42.1% prior.
Looking forward, Canada Retail Sales for November, expected 1.2% versus 1.6% MoM, will be crucial for the USD/CAD prices amid a light calendar elsewhere. However, the pre-Fed notion and softer oil prices can keep the pair directed towards the north.
Read: Fed Preview: Three ways Powell could out-dove markets, dealing a blow to the dollar
Technical analysis
Although the 200-DMA level of 1.2500 puts a floor under the USD/CAD prices, recovery moves remain elusive until crossing the previous support line from November 19, around 1.2655.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2521
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2514
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2654
|Daily SMA50
|1.2704
|Daily SMA100
|1.2621
|Daily SMA200
|1.2501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2517
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2454
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2454
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2599
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the way to 1.1280 key support
EUR/USD fails to cheer greenback weakness, stays depressed around 1.1310 during the initial Asian session on Friday. While portraying the sober mood of the major pair traders, the quote remains below 200-SMA for the first time in a fortnight.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold teases yearly resistance of $1,848 on sour sentiment, Fed eyed
Gold extends late Thursday’s pullback from a two-month high, refreshes intraday low around $1,838 during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal bears the burden of the risk-off mood even as the US Treasury yields stay on the back foot.
Decentraland holds support but MANA may return to $2
Decentraland price action is, at present, very indecisive. However, while the overall outlook is bearish – especially within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, there is evidence that a turnaround to the upside may be coming soon.
When real rates are negative for a sustained period, is it a sign of looming recession?
We agree that inflation should moderate this year due to the money side of things, but worry that monetary policy is powerless against most of the supply chain issues, commodity prices, greedy consumer goods companies, and that weird labor shortage.