USD/CAD rises above 1.40 as oil bounce stalls and S&P 500 futures dip

- USD/CAD is better bid amid losses in oil and US stock futures.
- President Trump's comments on China revived trade war fears.
- The OPEC+ output cut deal is scheduled to take effect from May 1.
USD/CAD is gaining altitude during Friday's Asian trading hours with oil pulling back from overnight highs and the US stock futures flashing red on renewed trade concerns.
Prints high above 1.40
The USD/CAD pair printed a high of 1.4005 soon before press time, having found bids around 1.3929 during the early Asian trading hours. The pair is reporting gains for the second day.
The dollar picked up a bid after President Trump's criticized China for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and threatened to retaliate with tariffs, renewing trade war fears.
Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, fell from $20.45 to $19.40, adding to bearish pressure around the loonie. Oil looks to be feeling the pull of gravity due to trade concerns and the resulting risk-off in the US stock futures.
At press time, the futures on the S&P 500 are down 1.5%. The US stocks dropped on Thursday after the official data showed another 3.84 million Americans filed for first-time jobless claims in the previous week. Further, heavyweights like Amazon and Apple offered sobering comments about the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.
The recently agreed OPEC+ deal to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day will take effect from Friday. As a result, an oil price recovery cannot be ruled out, in which case, the CAD may pick up a bid.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4004
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.3945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.404
|Daily SMA50
|1.3918
|Daily SMA100
|1.3532
|Daily SMA200
|1.3382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3959
|Previous Daily Low
|1.385
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.381
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3769
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3986
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4094
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
