USD/CAD reverses a knee-jerk slide to daily lows, back above 1.4400 mark

- USD/CAD faced rejection ahead of the 1.4500 mark amid some aggressive USD selling.
- The Fed announced a slew of new programs and exerted some heavy pressure on the USD.
- Recovering oil prices underpinned the loonie and further contributed to the sharp downfall.
The USD/CAD pair tumbled fresh session lows, around the 1.4335 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered around 80-90 pips thereafter.
In an effort to ease concerns over tightening liquidity conditions, the Fed on Monday announced a slew of new programs, including open-ended asset purchases aimed at helping markets function more efficiently amid the coronavirus crisis.
This comes on the back of the disappointment from the US Senate’s failure to pass the COVID-19 rescue package bill, which prompted some aggressive US dollar selling and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's sharp decline.
Adding to this, some follow-through recovery in crude oil – moving farther away from the daily swing lows to the lowest level since 2003 – underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and further contributed to the pair's intraday slide.
Meanwhile, the Fed's latest move led to a sudden turnaround in the global risk sentiment and allowed the US Treasury bond yields to recover swiftly. This eventually extended some support to the USD and helped limit deeper losses, at least for now.
The pair has now moved back above the 1.4400 round-figure mark and the emergence of dip-buying suggests that the recent bullish trend might still be far from being over, supporting prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4384
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.4364
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3709
|Daily SMA50
|1.34
|Daily SMA100
|1.3286
|Daily SMA200
|1.3244
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4537
|Previous Daily Low
|1.415
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4298
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4389
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.455
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 as market digests Fed’s massive stimulus
The dollar is on the back-foot as equities try to recover following the US Federal Reserve announcement of its largest-ever stimulus program.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.1650
GBP/USD has risen from the lows to around 1.1650 after the Fed announces unlimited bond-buying. Brits are bracing for further social distancing measures to stop coronavirus.
Cryptocurrencies: Bullish bursts in the midst of the dark space
Bitcoin, Ether and XRP show positive signs and step down from the global sell-off. The cliffs of hell are still close, so there might be some selling aimed at shaking off the weak hands. Crypto could begin to move up at the end of this week.
S&P500: Fed talks and triggers a waterfall of sell position closings
The Fed has announced an unlimited Quantitative Easing program to save the country from COVID-19. The technical aspect in the medium term is frightening, with achievable goals at the level of 1700 points.
WTI: Bears continue to guard $23 mark amid coronavirus crisis
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains stuck in a $1 tight range so far this Monday, consolidating the recovery from early Asia drop to 20.80 levels.