- USD/CAD fades bounce off seven-week low, stays on the way to fifth weekly loss.
- Fears of faster monetary policy normalization to weigh on economic growth underpin US dollar gains ahead of Friday’s inflation data.
- Oil prices cheer China’s gradual recovery from covid, geopolitical concerns.
- OECD cuts global economic forecasts to challenge the market sentiment and probe pair bears.
USD/CAD teases a return to the bear’s area, after a brief journey with buyers, as the quote eases back towards the seven-week low during the inactive Asian session on Thursday. That said, the Loonie pair fades the previous day’s bounce off the multiday low of 1.2517, printing mild losses around 1.2550 by the press time.
The quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the recently steady US dollar and firmer prices of Canada’s key export item, namely the WTI crude oil.
That said, the black gold stays firmer around a three-month high amid hopes of more energy demand due to China’s unlocks of the covid-led activity restrictions. Also favoring the energy benchmark is the drawdown of crude in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. “US commercial crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week, while crude in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by a record amount as refiners ramped up production to pre-pandemic levels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday,” said Reuters.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) regained upside momentum as it closed with 0.21% daily gains around 102.55 on Wednesday, after retreating from 102.77. The greenback’s gains could be linked to the broad fears concerning growth and inflation.
The market pessimism gained momentum after White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said they expect the inflation numbers to be released at the end of the week to be elevated. Also supporting the forecasts are the recently firmer US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data. That said, the inflation precursor stays firmer around the one-month high of late.
On the same line, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cuts the global growth outlook for 2022 while World Bank (WB) President David Malpass warned that faster-than-expected tightening could recall a debt crisis similar to the one seen in the 1980s.
Amid these plays, the Wall Street benchmarks snapped a two-day rebound whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 5.3 bps to 3.027%.
Looking forward, today’s monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB) appears the key event for markets, as well as for the USD/CAD traders due to its impact on the US dollar. However, major attention will be given to Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May and the Canadian employment report. That said, hawkish expectations from the ECB challenge the recent US dollar gains.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond the monthly resistance line, around 1.2570 by the press time, USD/CAD prices are on the way to testing the late April swing low near 1.2460.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2554
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.2531
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2765
|Daily SMA50
|1.2717
|Daily SMA100
|1.27
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2619
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2524
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2551
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Symmetrical Triangle shouts volatility contraction
The AUD/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of 0.7187-0.7200. The unavailability of any potential trigger has turned the asset sideways. This week, the asset has auctioned in a range of 0.7157-0.7240, and a similar movement is expected further amid volatility contraction.
EUR/USD: Bears are stalling nullish advances at key resistance, 50% mean reversion eyed
EUR/USD is displaying a bearish bias on the weekly chart which can be analysed on a lower time frame for prospects of a deeper correction in the days ahead. This is a powerful reversion pattern and a move in to test the old support, or the nose of the W-formation, is a high probability.
Gold rebounds firmly from $1,850 as DXY turns sideways, US Inflation eyed
Gold price is bided strongly below the critical support of $1,850.00 as the US dollar index is displaying back and forth moves. The precious metal witnessed barricades while attempting a break above $1,860.00 and slipped lower to $1,849.11.
Ripple hints at an explosive move
XRP price unpredictability over the last few weeks is finally beginning to make sense. A triangle formation is now very apparent and justifies the erratic behavior displayed during the month of May.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!