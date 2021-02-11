USD/CAD retreats to session lows near 1.2670 in quiet day

- USD/CAD is edging lower ahead of the American session.
- US Dollar Index stays below 90.50 ahead of Jobless Claims data.
- WTI consolidates weekly gains, continues to trade above $58.
After spending the Asian session in a narrow channel around 1.2700, the USD/CAD pair came under modest selling pressure during the European trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 1.2671. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on the day at 1.2675.
The USD's market valuation continues to impact USD/CAD's movements as crude oil prices move sideways on Thursday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday reaffirmed the Fed's commitment to providing support to the economy and noted that they wouldn't start tightening the policy in response to an improving labor market.
Following these comments, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the fourth straight trading day in the negative territory on Wednesday and seems to be struggling to stage a rebound ahead of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.07% on the day at 90.36.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the Canadian economic docket in the remainder of the week. In the meantime, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen posting small daily losses at $58.27 on a daily basis.
USD/CAD technical outlook
Credit Suisse analysts think that USD/CAD is likely to extend its slide to 1.2656 if it manages to clear the 1.2686/82 support area.
"Immediate resistance is seen at 1.2710, then 1.2766, above which would see a move back to 1.2783/87, where we would expect to see fresh sellers," analysts added. "Removal of here though would see 1.2828/33 next. Above 1.2845, we look for another test of 1.2870/81 and 1.2896/2907.”
Additional levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2676
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2701
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2761
|Daily SMA100
|1.2959
|Daily SMA200
|1.3217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2711
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2718
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2736
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2761
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
