USD/CAD retreats to mid-1.2700s pressured by surging oil prices

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD turned south on Tuesday after posting strong gains on Monday.
  • WTI rose above $53 for the first time since February.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates gains around 90.40 ahead of mid-tier data.

The USD/CAD pair gained nearly 100 pips on Monday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.27% on a daily basis at 1.2749.

CAD capitalizes on oil rebound

Following a sharp decline at the start of the week, crude oil gained traction on Tuesday and touched its highest level since late February above $53, providing a boost to the commodity-sensitive loonie. Ahead of the American Petroleum Institue's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock data, the WTI is up 1.6% on the day at $53.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous four trading days in the positive territory, seems to have gone into a consolidation phase ahead of mid-tier data releases from the US. At the moment, the DXY is little changed on the day at 90.44.

The US economic docket will feature the NFIB Business Optimism Index, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and JOLTS Job Openings data later in the day. 

In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its rally to a fresh 10-month high of 1.162% on Wednesday and is currently gaining around 1%. If US T-bond yields continue to push higher, the greenback could start outperforming its rivals and allow USD/CAD to stage a recovery.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2752
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.2778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2772
Daily SMA50 1.2898
Daily SMA100 1.3053
Daily SMA200 1.336
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2836
Previous Daily Low 1.2698
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.275
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2632
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2567
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2843
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2908
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2981

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

