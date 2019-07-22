USD/CAD retreats to 1.3050 area amid decisive oil recovery

- Barrel of WTI gains more than 1.5% on Monday.
- US Dollar Index stays in green above the 97 handle.
- Coming up: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index.
The USD/CAD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways in the tight 1.3060-70 range but came under modest selling pressure in the last hours as the rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-related loonie gather strength against its major rivals. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3050, losing 0.07% on a daily basis.
After Iran seized another British oil tanker last Friday, the heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East revived concerns over supply disruptions and provided a boost to crude oil prices. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $56.75, up 1.85% on a daily basis.
On the other hand, ahead of this week's critical PMI and durable goods orders data, which are likely to impact the probability of the Fed opting out for multiple rate cuts in the remainder of the year, the US Dollar Index is posting small gains above the 97 handle.
Later in the session, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will release its National Activity Index and there won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada. In fact, this week's Canadian economic docket won't be featuring any data of importance and the USD's valuation and crude oil's performance are likely to continue to drive the pair's action.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3053
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3089
|Daily SMA50
|1.3275
|Daily SMA100
|1.3331
|Daily SMA200
|1.3301
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.311
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3016
|Previous Weekly High
|1.311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3016
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3074
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3052
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2919
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
