USD/CAD retreats to 1.2800 as oil sellers take a breather, focus on risk catalysts

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD pares intraday gains, the first in three days.
  • Oil prices struggle to cheer US-Iran tension amid Omicron, China headlines.
  • Yields weigh USD amid a quiet session, light calendar ahead.

USD/CAD steps back from intraday high to 1.2790, consolidating the first daily gains in three ahead of Friday’s European session. The reason could be linked to the pause in the prices of Canada’s main export item WTI crude oil, as well as downbeat US Treasury yields, amid a sluggish session.

WTI bounces off intraday low to $71.45, down 0.60% on a day, by the press time. In doing so, the black gold ignores a halt in the US-Iran nuclear talks and the US-China tussles over Xinjiang-related issues.

That said, the market’s risk-off mood fails to underpin the US Treasury yields as the major central bankers tightened monetary policy, fueling demand for the US bonds. The same weigh on the US Dollar Index (DXY) and favor the USD/CAD sellers.

Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop for the second consecutive day while stock futures and Asia-Pacific stocks printed losses by the press time.

Given the mixed concerns and the US dollar’s failures to cheer the Fed’s hawkish move, USD/CAD traders will wait for more clues before recalling the bulls. Though, the economic calendar signals a quiet end to the busy week and hence risk catalysts will be important to follow for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

USD/CAD sellers keep reins around 1.2775, despite recently sidelined performance due to the sustained trading below the previous weekly support line. That said, the quote seesaws around 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 08-15 upside.

The corrective pullback has limited room to the north as a convergence of the 100-HMA and 38.2% Fibo. near 1.2815 will be a tough nut to crack for intraday buyers. Meanwhile, a clear downside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 1.2770 will be challenged by the 200-HMA and 61.8% Fibo., respectively around 1.2750 and 1.2730.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2797
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 1.278
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2746
Daily SMA50 1.2561
Daily SMA100 1.2595
Daily SMA200 1.2482
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2858
Previous Daily Low 1.2764
Previous Weekly High 1.2843
Previous Weekly Low 1.2608
Previous Monthly High 1.2837
Previous Monthly Low 1.2352
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2822
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2743
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2706
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2837
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2895
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2931

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1350 amid risk-aversion

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1350 amid risk-aversion

EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1350, as the US dollar falls once again with yields. The risk tone remains tepid amid Omicron fears and US-China tensions. Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence could keep the upside limited in the pair. German IFO data, Eurozone CPI and Fedspeak awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300 ahead of UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300 ahead of UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD is trading with modest gains above 1.3300, consolidating the BOE's surprise rate hike-led rally amid a weaker US dollar and risk-off mood. The UK reports record daily covid cases. Britain looks for an interim agreement with the EU on NI protocol. UK Retail Sales eyed. 

GBP/USD News

Gold grinds higher past $1,800 as risk-aversion probes bulls

Gold grinds higher past $1,800 as risk-aversion probes bulls

Gold prices seesaw around the intraday top, up 0.20% on a day near $1,803, while bracing for the biggest weekly jump in six heading into Friday’s European session. The yellow metal cheers US dollar weakness, backed by the downbeat Treasury yields.

Gold News

Ethereum price needs a swing low confirmation so ETH can rally to $4,500

Ethereum price needs a swing low confirmation so ETH can rally to $4,500

Ethereum price is at an inflection point as buyers try to set up a bullish regime. If successful, ETH will likely trigger a short-term uptrend that can evolve into a bull rally under certain conditions. A breakdown of the $3,669 support level will create a lower low.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures