USD/CAD retreats to 1.2730 area amid oil rebound

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is pushing lower after closing in the positive territory on Monday.
  • WTI recovers above $48 as markets await OPEC+ decision on output.
  • US Dollar Index drops below 89.70 ahead of PMI data.

The USD/CAD pair closed the first trading day of 2021 in the positive territory but turned south on Tuesday with rising crude oil prices helping the commodity-sensitive CAD gathering strength against its rivals. As of writing, the pair was down 0.33% on a daily basis at 1.2735.

WTI reclaims $48

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that OPEC and its allies, the group known as OPEC+, was mulling a 500,000 barrels per day output cut in February and helped crude oil prices gain traction. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is up 1.8% on a daily basis at $48.20.

On the other hand, the greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Tuesday and allowing the bearish pressure on USD/CAD to remain intact. Investors seem to have turned optimistic about Democrats claiming majority in the Senate after the runoff election in Georgia.

Reflecting the positive shift in sentiment, the S&P 500 Futures are up nearly 0.3% on the day following Monday's sharp decline and the US Dollar Index is losing 0.25% at 89.65.

Later in the session, Raw Material Price Index and Industrial Price Index will be featured in the Canadian economic docket. Moreover, the ISM will publish the December Manufacturing PMI in the US.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2735
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 1.278
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2792
Daily SMA50 1.2956
Daily SMA100 1.3077
Daily SMA200 1.3396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2798
Previous Daily Low 1.2665
Previous Weekly High 1.2876
Previous Weekly Low 1.2714
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2716
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2565
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2881
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2963

 

 

Latest Forex News

