USD/CAD retreats to 1.2700 mark amid modest USD weakness, rising oil prices

- A combination of factors failed to assist USD/CAD to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
- An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside amid renewed USD selling.
- A recovery in the risk sentiment, retreating US bond yields weighed on the safe-haven buck.
The USD/CAD pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains and was last seen trading around the 1.2700 mark, up nearly 0.20% heading into the North American session.
The pair attracted some buying on Thursday and built on the overnight bounce from the 1.2665 area, or the weekly low, though a combination of factors capped any meaningful upside. Intensifying the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed crude oil prices higher and underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with the emergence of fresh US dollar selling, acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Russia's claims of a partial pullback of troops from the Ukraine border earlier this week was countered by Western governments, saying that there were no signs of de-escalation on the ground. Apart from this, reports of shelling in eastern Ukraine boosted oil prices, though expectations for the return of Iranian oil in the markets kept a lid on any meaningful upside, at least for the time being.
On the other hand, the USD struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains and met with a fresh supply amid retreating US Treasury bond yields. Moreover, the risk sentiment recovered a bit after the latest satellite image showed that Russia has pulled back some equipment from the Ukraine border. This, along with less hawkish FOMC minutes released on Wednesday, weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and housing market data. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some meaningful opportunities around the major.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.1350 ahead of US data
EUR/USD managed to stage a rebound after declining below 1.1350 earlier in the day but the pair seems to be struggling to gather bullish momentum. The US Dollar Index stays flat on the day below 96.00 as investors await US data and Fedspeak while keeping a close eye on geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 despite cautious market mood
GBP/USD trades in the positive territory above 1.3600 during the European session on Thursday. The cautious market mood amid the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, however, seems to be limiting the pair's upside.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Is the metaverse over?
Roblox was down as much as 23% in Wednesday's premarket to $55.50 after the DIY videogame platform for kids reported underwhelming quarterly earnings. It then opened near there and fell even lower to a session low of $54.55.