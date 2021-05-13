USD/CAD retreats modestly after rising to weekly high above 1.2200

- USD/CAD remains on track to close second straight day in the positive territory.
- BoC Governor Macklem said further CAD strength could impact policy settings.
- US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains at 90.80.
The USD/CAD pair stayed relatively quiet above 1.2100 for the majority of the day but turned north in the early American session. The pair, which touched a fresh weekly high of 1.2202, was up 0.37% on the day at 1.2176 at the time of press.
Dovish BoC commentary hurts CAD
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem noted on Thursday that their projections and policy setting could be materially impacted if the CAD continued to rise. "If the Canadian dollar continues to rise, there could be more of a headwind to export projections, we are looking at this," Macklem added and forced the loonie to else strength against its rivals.
Additionally, the 3% decline witnessed in the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is putting additional weight on the commodity-sensitive CAD's shoulders.
On the other hand, following a modest decline, the US Dollar Index staged a rebound and stays in the positive territory near 90.80. Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 6.2% on a yearly basis in April from 4.2%. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 473,000 and came in better than the market expectation of 490,000. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these figures was largely muted.
On Friday, Manufacturing Sales and Wholesale Sales data will be featured in the Canadian economic docket. April Retail Sales and Industrial Production numbers from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2174
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2342
|Daily SMA50
|1.2472
|Daily SMA100
|1.2594
|Daily SMA200
|1.2855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2352
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2122
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2258
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data
US Producer Prices rose by more than anticipated, while unemployment claims shrank by more than anticipated. EUR/USD keeps trading below 1.2100 as investors eye firmer government bond yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through buying
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus. Wall Street benchmarks dropped over 2.0%, down for third day, but S&P 500 Futures prints 0.10% gains afterward.
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
The recent Bitcoin price crash seen on Wednesday is comparable to the one in late April. However, unlike the last time, this drop was not due to rumors of new tax proposals.
S&P 500 Nasdaq: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red
Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade?