USD/CAD retreats modestly after rising to weekly high above 1.2200

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD remains on track to close second straight day in the positive territory.
  • BoC Governor Macklem said further CAD strength could impact policy settings.
  • US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains at 90.80.

The USD/CAD pair stayed relatively quiet above 1.2100 for the majority of the day but turned north in the early American session. The pair, which touched a fresh weekly high of 1.2202, was up 0.37% on the day at 1.2176 at the time of press.

Dovish BoC commentary hurts CAD

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem noted on Thursday that their projections and policy setting could be materially impacted if the CAD continued to rise. "If the Canadian dollar continues to rise, there could be more of a headwind to export projections, we are looking at this," Macklem added and forced the loonie to else strength against its rivals.

Additionally, the 3% decline witnessed in the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is putting additional weight on the commodity-sensitive CAD's shoulders.

On the other hand, following a modest decline, the US Dollar Index staged a rebound and stays in the positive territory near 90.80. Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 6.2% on a yearly basis in April from 4.2%. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 473,000 and came in better than the market expectation of 490,000. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these figures was largely muted.

On Friday, Manufacturing Sales and Wholesale Sales data will be featured in the Canadian economic docket. April Retail Sales and Industrial Production numbers from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2174
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2135
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2342
Daily SMA50 1.2472
Daily SMA100 1.2594
Daily SMA200 1.2855
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2138
Previous Daily Low 1.2046
Previous Weekly High 1.2352
Previous Weekly Low 1.2122
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2081
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2075
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2167
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2198
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2258

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data

EUR/USD remains sub-1.2100 after upbeat US data

US Producer Prices rose by more than anticipated, while unemployment claims shrank by more than anticipated. EUR/USD keeps trading below 1.2100 as investors eye firmer government bond yields.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand

GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through buying

XAU/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through buying

Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus. Wall Street benchmarks dropped over 2.0%, down for third day, but S&P 500 Futures prints 0.10% gains afterward.

Gold News

Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes

Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes

The recent Bitcoin price crash seen on Wednesday is comparable to the one in late April. However, unlike the last time, this drop was not due to rumors of new tax proposals. 

Read more

S&P 500 Nasdaq: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red

S&P 500 Nasdaq: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red

Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures