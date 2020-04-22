USD/CAD retreats further from multi-week tops, slide to mid-1.4100s

- USD/CAD witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Wednesday amid a modest USD pullback.
- A goodish intraday bounce in oil prices underpinned the loonie and contributed to the slide.
- Concerns over the economic fallout from coronavirus pandemic might help limit deeper losses.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady decline through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.4150 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Wednesday – snapping two consecutive days of winning streak – and has now retreated over 100 pips from near three-week tops set in the previous session.
A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive mood around the equity markets, dented the US dollar's safe-haven demand and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure.
The positive market mood was supported by the US President Donald Trump's overnight comments that 20 states have shown readiness to re-open and the passage of $484 billion US economic stimulus package.
This coupled with an intraday bounce in crude oil prices, now up around 2.5% for the day, underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further contributed to the weaker tone on Wednesday.
However, persistent concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic might continue to support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and help limit any meaningful slide.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have already topped out in the near-term and positioning for an extension of the corrective fall.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the USD/oil price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the momentum and on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.415
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4068
|Daily SMA50
|1.3809
|Daily SMA100
|1.3475
|Daily SMA200
|1.335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4265
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4114
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4182
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3856
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4172
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4279
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4348
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4431
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
