- Positive risk sentiment, Canadian trade data and crude oil prices favor the loonie.
- USD/CAD rejected again from above 1.3050.
- US and Canadian employment reports are due on Friday.
The USD/CAD dropped further during the American session and printed a fresh daily low at 1.2960. An improvement in risk sentiment weighed on the pair ahead of the key economic data.
Markets recovers, dollar retreats
Data released in Canada showed an unexpected sharp widening in the trade surplus that helped the loonie. Also, higher equity prices contribute to weakening the dollar. The Dow Jones is up by 0.85% and the S&P 500 gains 1.19%. Commodity prices are also higher. Crude oil prices are up by more than 5%, adding to CAD strength.
Traders will continue to look at market sentiment as a key driver in USD/CAD’s price action. On Friday, economic data will also play a critical role. Employment numbers are due in both, Canada and the US.
Another failure above 1.3000
The USD/CAD once again was rejected from above 1.3050 like what happened in May and June. The ongoing correction below 1.2960 could extend to the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 1.2930.
On the upside, the dollar faces immediate resistance at 1.3015, followed by 1.3045. A daily close well above 1.3050 should open the doors to more gains.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2985
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.3048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2915
|Daily SMA50
|1.2841
|Daily SMA100
|1.2747
|Daily SMA200
|1.2685
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3012
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2819
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3037
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
