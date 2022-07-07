On the upside, the dollar faces immediate resistance at 1.3015, followed by 1.3045. A daily close well above 1.3050 should open the doors to more gains.

The USD/CAD once again was rejected from above 1.3050 like what happened in May and June. The ongoing correction below 1.2960 could extend to the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 1.2930.

Traders will continue to look at market sentiment as a key driver in USD/CAD’s price action. On Friday, economic data will also play a critical role. Employment numbers are due in both, Canada and the US.

Data released in Canada showed an unexpected sharp widening in the trade surplus that helped the loonie. Also, higher equity prices contribute to weakening the dollar. The Dow Jones is up by 0.85% and the S&P 500 gains 1.19%. Commodity prices are also higher. Crude oil prices are up by more than 5%, adding to CAD strength.

