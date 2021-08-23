USD/CAD retreats from yearly highs near 1.3000 as USD softens

- USD/CAD edges lower in the Asian trading hours on Monday.
- US Dollar Index stands tall above 93.50 amid reduced risk appetite.
- The Canadian dollar is under selling pressure on sour risk sentiment.
After testing the yearly highs near 1.3000 in the overnight session, the USD/CAD pair continues to remain strong.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2818, down 0.02% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six major currencies, stays strong near 93.50 in the wake of Fed taper’s talk.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar was weighed down by risk-off sentiment amid rising coronavirus cases.
Investors rushed to the safe-haven assets after US Fed officials agreed on reducing back monetary stimulus in the latter part of the year.
The Canadian dollar was weighed down by the weaker Retail Sales data, which slightly missed expectations with a 4.2% rise in June.
Oil Prices recovers from the lower levels to trade near $63, which capped the downside for the loonie. Oil is one of Canada’s major export commodities.
As for now, traders are waiting for the US Markit Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index (PMI) and Existing Home Sales data to trade fresh trading impetus.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2821
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.257
|Daily SMA50
|1.2487
|Daily SMA100
|1.2376
|Daily SMA200
|1.2555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2949
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2949
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2512
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours as the week begins. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, after making a high at 1.1908 on July 30, the pair has been under strong selling pressure.
GBP/USD: Bears poised to challenge July’s low at 1.3571
The GBP/USD pair extended its decline on Friday, settling in the 1.3620 price zone, as demand for the pound was undermined by poor UK data. On Monday, Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of its August PMIs. GBP/USD is at risk of falling further and break to fresh multi-month lows.
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours as the week begins. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, after making a high at 1.1908 on July 30, the pair has been under strong selling pressure.
MATIC price due for a pit stop before Polygon continues quest for new highs
MATIC price reached the 50% retracement at $1.75 after confidently holding the July ascending trend line on August 18 and 19. However, the bearish momentum divergence, first visible on the intra-day timeframes, has expanded to the daily chart.
Week Ahead - Fed Taper: Will they or won’t they? Splits loom over Jackson Hole
The upcoming week will kick off with a bang as the flash PMI readings for August will flood the markets on Monday. However, it might go all quiet after that. Euro breaches $1.17; can flash PMIs lend support?