USD/CAD retreats from two-week highs, clings to gains around 1.3640

- USD/CAD continues to push higher on slumping crude oil prices.
- US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains above 97.00.
- Manufacturing Sales in Canada
The USD/CAD pair snapped a three-week losing streak last week as slumping crude oil prices caused the commodity-sensitive loonie to weaken against its rivals. With the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) losing around 3% on Monday, the pair climbed to its highest level in two weeks at 1.3686 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, USD/CAD was up 0.4% on the day at 1.3638.
Heightened worries over a second coronavirus wave crippling the global economic recovery seem to be causing investors to start pricing a dismal energy demand outlook. The WTI, which lost 6.6% last week, is trading deep in the negative territory near $35.30 on Monday, making it difficult for the CAD to deepen its recovery.
The data published by Statistics Canada on Monday revealed that Manufacturing Sales in April declined by 28.5% and put additional weight on the loonie's shoulders.
USD clings to small gains ahead of Powell's testimony
Meanwhile, the risk-off market environment is helping the greenback outperform its peers. The US Dollar Index is up 0.15% on the day. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and crude oil's performance is likely to continue to impact USD/CAD's movements.
On Tuesday, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will be testifying before Congress and the US economic docket will feature Industrial Production and Retail Sales figures.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3612
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3688
|Daily SMA50
|1.3899
|Daily SMA100
|1.3761
|Daily SMA200
|1.347
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3667
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3527
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3316
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3398
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3677
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3816
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call
GBP/USD is trading above 1.25, bouncing from the lows ahead of PM Johnson's call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
XAU/USD renews 5-day lows, drops below $1,710
The XAU/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and dropped to a fresh five-day low off $1,708. Although the pair recovered slightly, it's still losing 1.15% on the day at $1,711.
WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves
WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.