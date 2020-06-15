USD/CAD retreats from two-week highs, clings to gains around 1.3640

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD continues to push higher on slumping crude oil prices.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains above 97.00.
  • Manufacturing Sales in Canada 

The USD/CAD pair snapped a three-week losing streak last week as slumping crude oil prices caused the commodity-sensitive loonie to weaken against its rivals. With the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) losing around 3% on Monday, the pair climbed to its highest level in two weeks at 1.3686 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, USD/CAD was up 0.4% on the day at 1.3638.

Heightened worries over a second coronavirus wave crippling the global economic recovery seem to be causing investors to start pricing a dismal energy demand outlook. The WTI, which lost 6.6% last week, is trading deep in the negative territory near $35.30 on Monday, making it difficult for the CAD to deepen its recovery.

The data published by Statistics Canada on Monday revealed that Manufacturing Sales in April declined by 28.5% and put additional weight on the loonie's shoulders. 

USD clings to small gains ahead of Powell's testimony

Meanwhile, the risk-off market environment is helping the greenback outperform its peers. The US Dollar Index is up 0.15% on the day. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and crude oil's performance is likely to continue to impact USD/CAD's movements.

On Tuesday, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will be testifying before Congress and the US economic docket will feature Industrial Production and Retail Sales figures.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3634
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.3612
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3688
Daily SMA50 1.3899
Daily SMA100 1.3761
Daily SMA200 1.347
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3667
Previous Daily Low 1.3527
Previous Weekly High 1.3667
Previous Weekly Low 1.3316
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3581
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3614
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3463
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3398
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3677
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3742
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3816

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize

EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call

GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call

GBP/USD is trading above 1.25, bouncing from the lows ahead of PM Johnson's call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.

GBP/USD News

Bears push the crypto market into the abyss

Bears push the crypto market into the abyss

The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.

Read more

XAU/USD renews 5-day lows, drops below $1,710

XAU/USD renews 5-day lows, drops below $1,710

The XAU/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and dropped to a fresh five-day low off $1,708. Although the pair recovered slightly, it's still losing 1.15% on the day at $1,711.

Gold News

WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves

WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves

WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures