- USD/CAD retreats from a multi-week high and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Some follow-through rise in crude oil prices underpin the loonie and act as a headwind.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment prompts some USD profit-taking and exerts pressure.
- Recession fears, hawkish Fed expectations might limit the USD pullback and lend support.
The USD/CAD pair comes under some selling pressure on Tuesday and snaps a four-day winning streak to a six-week high. The intraday downtick picks up pace during the early European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, back closer to the 1.3000 psychological mark.
Crude oil prices gain traction for the second successive day and climb to a one-and-half-week high. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked loonie and exerting downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Concerns over tight global supply resurfaced after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to stall the recent fall in oil price, which continued boosting the black liquid.
The US dollar, on the other hand, eases a bit from a fresh two-decade high touched earlier this Tuesday and further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. A sharp intraday recovery in the equity markets prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven greenback. That said, recession fears might keep a lid on any optimism, which, along with hawkish Fed expectations should limit the USD pullback.
Despite signs of easing US inflation, the recent comments by several Fed officials suggested that the US central bank would stick to its policy tightening path. Adding to this, the FOMC meeting minutes released last week indicated that the Fed would continue hiking rates to tame inflation. Moreover, market participants expect a hawkish message from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.
The hawkish Fed expectations support prospects for the emergence of dip-buying around the USD. Apart from this, worries that a global economic downturn would dent fuel demand should act as a headwind for crude oil prices and cap gains for the Canadian dollar. This, in turn, could further lend some support to the USD/CAD pair, warranting some caution for bearish traders and confirming that spot prices have topped out.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the flash PMI prints later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3018
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2871
|Daily SMA50
|1.2915
|Daily SMA100
|1.2825
|Daily SMA200
|1.2759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3061
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2972
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2999
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.291
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3178
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 0.9950 in the European session after the German and the EU Composite PMIs for August came in slightly better than expected. Nevertheless, the pair is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum ahead of US PMI surveys.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.1800 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1700 once again amid an improvement in risk sentiment and US dollar correction. GBP bulls need an upside surprise in the UK Preliminary business PMIs after surging CPI and soft confidence last week. US PMIs eyed as well.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 on fresh DXY run-up ahead of key PMIs
Gold price (XAU/USD) dropped back towards $1,700, retreating from the intraday high near $1,740 heading into Tuesday’s European session, as the market’s risk-aversion returns to the table. US data, risk catalysts could offer an intermediate halt ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA. As a result, Cardano price rallied 24% in the next week.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!