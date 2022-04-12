  • USD/CAD climbed to a multi-week high on Tuesday, though lacked follow-through buying.
  • An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for the major.
  • A combination of factors should continue to benefit the USD and help limit the downside.
  • Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the crucial US CPI report.

The USD/CAD pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to the four-week high and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2635 region.

The pair added to the overnight strong gains and edged higher for the second straight day on Tuesday - also marking the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six. The momentum was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying, though an uptick in crude oil prices offered some support to the commodity-linked loonie and capped the USD/CAD pair.

The USD inched back closer to its highest level since May 2020 and continued drawing support from expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. The bets were reinforced by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans' comments on Monday, saying that an accelerated pace of interest-rate increases to combat inflation is worth debating.

This, along with worries that the recent surge in commodities will put upward pressure on already high consumer prices, pushed the US Treasury bond yields to a fresh multi-year peak and benefitted the buck. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North American session.

In the meantime, reluctant to place aggressive directional bets kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair amid modest pickup in oil prices. Meanwhile, investors remain concerned that the war in Ukraine and tough COVID-19 restrictions in China could hit global growth. This should continue to underpin the safe-haven USD and lend support to the pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2638
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.2632
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2561
Daily SMA50 1.2665
Daily SMA100 1.269
Daily SMA200 1.2624
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2641
Previous Daily Low 1.2566
Previous Weekly High 1.2619
Previous Weekly Low 1.2403
Previous Monthly High 1.2901
Previous Monthly Low 1.243
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2595
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.266
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2688
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2734

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

