- US Dollar Index recovers Monday's losses despite a lack of data releases.
- WTI struggles to continue to push higher, trades around $57.
- Attention remains on US President Trump's speech on Tuesday.
The USD/CAD pair climbed to its highest level in a month at 1.3258 earlier in the day but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and turned flat on the day near1.3230.
After losing nearly 1% on Monday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $57.50 area on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its momentum. As of writing, the barrel of WTI was trading flat on the day at $56.90, making it difficult for the commodity-related CAD to gather strength against the USD and limiting the pair's losses.
USD continues to float above 98 ahead of Powell's testimony
On the other hand, following last week's rally, the US Dollar Index staged a technical correction on Monday due to thin trading conditions on Veterans Day and closed the day in the negative territory before reversing its direction on Tuesday. Ahead of Federal Open Market Committee Chairman Powell's two-day testimony that will start tomorrow, the index is up 0.1% on the day at 98.32.
Meanwhile, markets will be paying close attention to US President Donald Trump's speech at the Economic Club of New York luncheon. If Trump provides a boost to the market sentiment by delivering positive comments on the trade dispute with China, we could see crude oil prices gain traction and create renewed bearish pressure on the pair.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3226
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3225
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3139
|Daily SMA50
|1.3209
|Daily SMA100
|1.3196
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3236
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3212
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3227
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, amid upbeat ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with -2.1.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.28 as Farage rejects further concessions, mixed jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after Brexit Party leader Farage refused to further help Conservatives by withdrawing more candidates. Jobs figures showed slower wage growth but a drop in unemployment.
USD/JPY: Recovering within range ahead of Trump’s words
Japan’s Machinery Tool Orders collapsed in October, according to preliminary estimates. US President Trump is due to deliver a speech, may refer to the US-China trade deal. USD/JPY neutral for the week at around 109.20, downside potential well limited.
Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, just above $1450 level.
Bitcoin: Google's threat, halving, and the best cost strategy
Google threat Bitcoin ecosystem with its Sycamore Quantum Computer. According to experts, the next halving in the Bitcoin mining rewards will occur on May 14, 2020. Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy has yielded a return of over 500 % since 2014.