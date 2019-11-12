USD/CAD retreats from monthly highs, turns flat near 1.3230

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index recovers Monday's losses despite a lack of data releases.
  • WTI struggles to continue to push higher, trades around $57.
  • Attention remains on US President Trump's speech on Tuesday.

The USD/CAD pair climbed to its highest level in a month at 1.3258 earlier in the day but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and turned flat on the day near1.3230.

After losing nearly 1% on Monday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $57.50 area on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its momentum. As of writing, the barrel of WTI was trading flat on the day at $56.90, making it difficult for the commodity-related CAD to gather strength against the USD and limiting the pair's losses.

USD continues to float above 98 ahead of Powell's testimony

On the other hand, following last week's rally, the US Dollar Index staged a technical correction on Monday due to thin trading conditions on Veterans Day and closed the day in the negative territory before reversing its direction on Tuesday. Ahead of Federal Open Market Committee Chairman Powell's two-day testimony that will start tomorrow, the index is up 0.1% on the day at 98.32.

Meanwhile, markets will be paying close attention to US President Donald Trump's speech at the Economic Club of New York luncheon. If Trump provides a boost to the market sentiment by delivering positive comments on the trade dispute with China, we could see crude oil prices gain traction and create renewed bearish pressure on the pair. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3226
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3225
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3139
Daily SMA50 1.3209
Daily SMA100 1.3196
Daily SMA200 1.3276
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3236
Previous Daily Low 1.3212
Previous Weekly High 1.3238
Previous Weekly Low 1.3114
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3227
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3213
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3201
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3189
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3237
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3261

 

 

