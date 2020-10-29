USD/CAD retreats from 3-week tops, slides further below 1.3300 mark

- USD/CAD failed to capitalize on the previous day’s strong positive move to three-week tops.
- A modest uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some pressure on the pair.
- A subdued USD demand added to the selling bias, albeit coronavirus jitters helped limit the fall.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday retracement slide and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3280-75 region during the early European session.
The pair witnessed some selling on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong positive move of over 150 pips to three-week tops. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a mildly positive tone around crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
On the other hand, the US dollar was seen consolidating the overnight gains amid uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential election next week. This, along with a solid rebound in the US equity futures dented the greenback's safe-haven status and contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
However, concerns about the potential economic impact of fresh restrictions to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections extended some support to the USD's global reserve currency status. This, in turn, might help limit any meaningful downside for the USD/CAD pair, rather attract some dip-buying at lower levels.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the Advance US Q3 GDP report for a fresh impetus. The US economy is expected to have recorded a strong growth of 31% annualized pace during the July-September quarter. Any significant divergence from the anticipated figures will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3289
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.32
|Daily SMA50
|1.3201
|Daily SMA100
|1.3337
|Daily SMA200
|1.3544
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3081
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3379
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3433
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
