USD/CAD retreats from 2-month tops amid a solid rebound in oil prices

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD failed to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3000 round-figure mark.
  • A solid recovery in oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some pressure.
  • The pullback seemed rather unaffected by some follow-through USD strength.

The USD/CAD pair finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3275-70 region in the last hour.

The pair struggled to extend its recent positive momentum beyond the 1.3300 round figure mark and witnessed a modest pullback through the early European session on Tuesday. The pair has eroded a part of the previous session's positive move to two-month tops and was being weighed down by a goodish rebound in oil prices.

Recovering oil prices trigger profit-taking

Following the overnight sharp sell-off to its lowest level in more than a year, oil prices staged a modest recovery on Tuesday amid improving global risk sentiment. Now up over 2% for the day, positive oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and prompted some long-unwinding trade.

Meanwhile, the intraday downfall seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent US dollar buying interest, supported by Monday's upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI. The greenback got an additional boost from the risk-on mood-led pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit did little to lend any support.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any dip-buying at lower levels or continues with its corrective slide amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Tuesday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through weakness before positioning for any further weakness.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3273
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.3298
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3113
Daily SMA50 1.314
Daily SMA100 1.3178
Daily SMA200 1.3227
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3305
Previous Daily Low 1.3232
Previous Weekly High 1.3255
Previous Weekly Low 1.3148
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3277
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.326
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3252
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3179
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3325
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3398

 

 

