- USD/CAD fades bounce off two-week low as markets consolidate recent moves.
- Risk-aversion underpins US dollar strength, downbeat oil prices.
- Canada CPI failed to impress bears as inflation fears propel flight to safety, softer US data was ignored as well.
- Fedspeak, second-tier US statistics may entertain momentum traders, risk catalysts are crucial too.
USD/CAD meets sellers around 1.2900, fading the previous day’s recovery moves from a fortnight low, as traders take a breather from the latest risk-aversion amid a sluggish start to the Asian session. That said, the Loonie pair takes offers to renew intraday low around 1.2875 by the press time.
Fears of a slowdown in the US GDP growth and the Fedspeak favoring ‘only’ 50 basis points (bps) of rate hikes for the next two meetings seem to have underpinned the latest consolidation in the market moves. A lack of major catalysts could also be linked to the recent moves, especially after the rout in risk assets the previous day.
That said, the Wall Street benchmarks saw the red while the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 11 basis points (bps) to 2.88% by the end of Wednesday’s North American trading session.
Higher inflation numbers from the UK, Eurozone and Canada stoked fears of slowing growth and propelled risk-aversion on Wednesday. That said, Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) couldn’t reject the USD/CAD bulls despite printing better-than-expected figures of 6.8% YoY for April.
Not only the sour sentiment fuelled the US dollar but also weighed on prices of WTI crude oil, Canada’s key exports, offering a double whammy of attacks on the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Also contributing to the oil price weakness are fears of demand slowdown, especially emanating from China due to the covid spread and fresh lockdown in Tianjin, the port city near Beijing.
That being said, USD/CAD traders may now keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impetus ahead of the second-tier data relating to housing and manufacturing from the US and Canada. Above all, clues over the firming of inflation fears will be crucial to watch.
Technical analysis
Failure to provide a daily closing beyond the 10-day EMA, around 1.2890 at the latest, joins the pair’s sustained trading below the previous support line from April 21, close to 1.2965, to keep USD/CAD bears hopeful of meeting the monthly low near 1.2715.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2827
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.2812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2834
|Daily SMA50
|1.2694
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2859
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2807
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3077
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0600 as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Thursday and touched its highest level in more than a week above 1.0580. Pressured by falling US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index is down 1% on the day below 103.00, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD renews two-week highs, trades above 1.2500
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to its strongest level in two weeks above 1.2500. The weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data releases and falling US yields cause the dollar to stay under constant selling pressure, helping the pair push higher.
Gold rises above $1,840 as US yields push lower
Gold preserves its bullish momentum on Thursday and trades at a fresh weekly high above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% amid risk aversion, providing a boost to XAU/USD in the American session.
Crypto bloodbath hasn’t even started yet
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot after the massive slaughter that happened on the trading floor on Wall Street yesterday.
Why was TSLA kicked out of S&P 500 ESG Index?
Tesla (TSLA) found itself at the center of attention on Wednesday for all the wrong reasons. The stock suffered several analyst downgrades, and Tesla also found itself booted out of the S&P 500 ESG Index.