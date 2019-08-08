USD/CAD retreats farther from multi-week tops, below 1.3300 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A goodish pickup in Oil prices underpinned Loonie and exerted some pressure.
  • The USD fails to capitalize on rebounding US bond yields and does little to support.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a negative bias through the early European session on Thursday and extended the previous session's late pullback from seven-week tops.
 
The pair failed to capitalize on its overnight strong up-move back above the very important 200-day SMA and started retreating from the vicinity of mid-1.3300s, with a combination of factors prompting some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Thursday.

Rebounding oil prices prompt some long-unwinding trade

A goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices on Thursday - now up almost 3% for the day - turned out to be one of the key factors underpinning demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and seemed to be one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure.
 
After the previous session's slump of almost 5% on the back of rising US stockpiles, Oil rebounded on Thursday and was supported by reports that Saudi Arabia - the world's top exporter - contacted other producers and is in talks to take action to halt the slide in prices.
 
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to gain any respite from a solid recovery in the US Treasury bond yields and further collaborated to the pullback, albeit the downside remained limited amid concerns over a significant drop in the global oil demand growth.
 
The recent escalation in the US-China trade tension is expected to have a harsher impact on the global economy and lead to a surplus situation in 2020, which might keep a lid on any runaway rally in Oil prices and attract some dip-buying interest around the major.
 
Moving ahead, Thursday's economic docket - featuring the second-tier releases of the usual US initial weekly jobless claims and New Housing Price Index (NHPI) from Canada - will be looked upon for some trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3283
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.3302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3141
Daily SMA50 1.3205
Daily SMA100 1.3309
Daily SMA200 1.3308
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3345
Previous Daily Low 1.3267
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3186
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3343
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3421

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1200 amid market calm

EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1200 amid market calm

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and the Fed's Evans has said he is open to more stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, stable. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has blamed the EU for refusing to negotiate as the clock ticks down toward the Brexit date of October 31st.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, manages to hold above 106.00 handle for now

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, manages to hold above 106.00 handle for now

The USD/JPY pair edged lower on Thursday and gave up a part of its overnight goodish bounce from fresh multi-month lows, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the 106.00 handle.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates recent strong gains to multi-year tops, around $1500 mark

Gold consolidates recent strong gains to multi-year tops, around $1500 mark

Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh multi-year tops.

Gold News

Forex Today: Upbeat mood as China halts yuan decline, Saudis want to halt oil slide

Forex Today: Upbeat mood as China halts yuan decline, Saudis want to halt oil slide

The market mood has been improving after China fixed its yuan above 7.00 for USD/CNY – but stronger than expected for the Chinese currency – restraining market forces. China's trade balance surplus beat expectations with a significant rise in exports – perhaps a preparation for new tariffs. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  