USD/CAD retreats farther from multi-week tops, below 1.3300 handle

- A goodish pickup in Oil prices underpinned Loonie and exerted some pressure.
- The USD fails to capitalize on rebounding US bond yields and does little to support.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a negative bias through the early European session on Thursday and extended the previous session's late pullback from seven-week tops.
The pair failed to capitalize on its overnight strong up-move back above the very important 200-day SMA and started retreating from the vicinity of mid-1.3300s, with a combination of factors prompting some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Thursday.
Rebounding oil prices prompt some long-unwinding trade
A goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices on Thursday - now up almost 3% for the day - turned out to be one of the key factors underpinning demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and seemed to be one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure.
After the previous session's slump of almost 5% on the back of rising US stockpiles, Oil rebounded on Thursday and was supported by reports that Saudi Arabia - the world's top exporter - contacted other producers and is in talks to take action to halt the slide in prices.
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to gain any respite from a solid recovery in the US Treasury bond yields and further collaborated to the pullback, albeit the downside remained limited amid concerns over a significant drop in the global oil demand growth.
The recent escalation in the US-China trade tension is expected to have a harsher impact on the global economy and lead to a surplus situation in 2020, which might keep a lid on any runaway rally in Oil prices and attract some dip-buying interest around the major.
Moving ahead, Thursday's economic docket - featuring the second-tier releases of the usual US initial weekly jobless claims and New Housing Price Index (NHPI) from Canada - will be looked upon for some trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3283
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3141
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3309
|Daily SMA200
|1.3308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3421
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and the Fed's Evans has said he is open to more stimulus.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, stable. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has blamed the EU for refusing to negotiate as the clock ticks down toward the Brexit date of October 31st.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, manages to hold above 106.00 handle for now
The USD/JPY pair edged lower on Thursday and gave up a part of its overnight goodish bounce from fresh multi-month lows, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the 106.00 handle.
Gold consolidates recent strong gains to multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh multi-year tops.
Forex Today: Upbeat mood as China halts yuan decline, Saudis want to halt oil slide
The market mood has been improving after China fixed its yuan above 7.00 for USD/CNY – but stronger than expected for the Chinese currency – restraining market forces. China's trade balance surplus beat expectations with a significant rise in exports – perhaps a preparation for new tariffs.