- USD/CAD posts biggest daily gain in months.
- Loonie is under pressure despite a larger-than-expected BoC rate hike.
- US dollar firm across the board amid risk aversion.
The USD/CAD made an impressive reversal during the latest sessions, rising from weekly lows to the highest since November 2020. Recently it climbed to 1.3223 before pulling back toward 1.3150.
CAD weakens the day after BoC's surprise
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada rose the key interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.50%, a larger-than-expected move. The loonie rose across the board after the decision. It started to decline during Thursday’s Asian session and accelerated the move higher in European hours.
After breaking above the key resistance at 1.3080 it jumped above 1.3100 and then peaked at 1.3223. As of writing, it trades at 1.3140, up almost 200 pips for the day.
A stronger US dollar across the board, a decline in crude oil prices and risk aversion boosted USD/CAD. The greenback, measured by the DXY, reached the highest level in almost 20 years at 109.29 before trimming losses.
Data from the US showed the Produce Price Index rose 1.1% in June above the 0.8% of market consensus. Inflation concerns remain the top priority for central bankers.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3159
|Today Daily Change
|0.0193
|Today Daily Change %
|1.49
|Today daily open
|1.2966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.295
|Daily SMA50
|1.2857
|Daily SMA100
|1.2758
|Daily SMA200
|1.2694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.306
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2936
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3084
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2864
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3163
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD recovers from multi-decade lows, trades above parity
EURUSD has staged an upward correction and reclaimed parity after having touched its weakest level in nearly 20 years at 0.9952 earlier in the day. Dovish comments from Fed Governor Waller seem to be causing the greenback to lose interest.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.1800 as dollar loses strength
GBPUSD has recovered from the 28-month low it touched at 1.1760 and climbed above 1.1800. After Fed Governor Waller argued that a 75 bps rate hike in July would lift the rate into neutral territory, the US Dollar Index erased a large portion of its daily gains.
Gold rebounds above $1,710, still down more than 1%
Gold has edged higher in the American session and rose above $1,710. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still down nearly 1.5% on a daily basis as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in positive territory despite dovish Fed commentary.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!