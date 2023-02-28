USD/CAD retakes 1.3600 amid broad-based USD strength, shrugs off rebounding Oil prices

- USD/CAD regains positive traction on Tuesday amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and recession fears benefit the buck.
- A pickup in Oil prices does little to underpin the Loonie and hinder the intraday move up.
The USD/CAD pair catches fresh bids on Tuesday and builds on its intraday positive move through the early European session. The momentum lifts spot prices back above the 1.3600 mark in the last hour and is sponsored by renewed US Dollar buying interest.
Following a brief pause on Monday, the USD is back in demand and remains pinned near a seven-month high amid the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The markets now seem convinced that the US central bank will have to raise rates more than initially expected to tame stubbornly high inflation. The bets were lifted by the US PCE Price Index released last Friday, which indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped.
Moreover, the incoming positive US macro data points to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs and should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance for longer. This, in turn, triggers a resh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to lend support to the USD. Apart from this, a generally weaker risk tone - amid looming recession risks and geopolitical tensions - benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status.
The USD/CAD bulls, meanwhile, seem unaffected by a goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked Loonie. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside. Traders now look forward to the release of the monthly Canadian GDP, due later during the early North American session. The US economic docket features the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index and regional manufacturing PMIs.
This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive demand for the buck. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair and help traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3598
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3434
|Daily SMA50
|1.346
|Daily SMA100
|1.351
|Daily SMA200
|1.3268
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3624
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3534
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3441
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3531
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
