USD/CAD retakes 1.3400 amid modest USD strength, upside potential seems limited

- USD/CAD regains positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of some USD buying.
- Bets for an imminent pause in the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle could cap the upside for the buck.
- An uptick in Oil prices might further contribute to keeping a lid on further gains for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair builds on the overnight modest bounce from the 1.3335 area and gains some follow-through traction through the first half of trading on Thursday. The pair maintains its bid tone heading into the European session and climbs to a fresh daily high, just above the 1.3400 round-figure mark in the last hour.
The US Dollar (USD) is back in demand and climbs back closer to the top end of its recent trading range witnessed over the past week or so, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the USD/CAD pair. In the absence of a fresh fundamental trigger, the intraday USD uptick runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycles.
The market expectations were reaffirmed by the release of the latest US CPI report on Wednesday, which further pointed to signs of an easing of inflationary pressures. This, along with concerns about the US debt ceiling, drags the US Treasury bond yields lower and might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, a modest uptick in Oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and cap the upside for the USD/CAD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, spot prices have been oscillating in a familiar one-week-old trading range, which points to indecision among traders over the near-term trajectory. This further makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for an extension of the recent recovery from the 1.3300 round-figure mark, or a two-month low touched on April 14.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims later during the early North American session. Apart from this, Fed Governor Christopher Waller's scheduled speech and the US bond yields will drive the USD demand. This, along with Oil price dynamics, should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3394
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3372
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3487
|Daily SMA50
|1.3572
|Daily SMA100
|1.3516
|Daily SMA200
|1.3454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3415
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3335
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3639
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3371
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3365
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3384
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3254
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3413
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3493
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bitcoin falls below $27,600, erasing CPI-related gains
Bitcoin price has fallen sharply, staying below $27,600, as a rise in negative sentiment among crypto market participants weighs on the cryptocurrency.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.