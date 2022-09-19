- USD/CAD continues gaining traction on Monday and climbs to its highest level since November 2020.
- Bearish crude oil prices undermine the loonie and offer some support amid a modest USD strength.
- Bulls might turn cautious as the focus shifts to the highly-anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair builds on last week's bullish breakout momentum through the 1.3210-1.3220 resistance zone and gains some follow-through traction on Monday. The momentum lifts spot prices further beyond the 1.3300 mark, to the highest level since November 2020 during the early European session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
Concerns that a deeper global economic downturn and China's zero-covid policy will dent fuel demand drag crude oil prices to over a one-week low. This, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, the emergence of fresh US dollar buying, supported by hawkish Fed expectations, provides an additional lift to the major and remains supportive of the ongoing positive move.
The incoming US macro data, including the stronger US CPI report for August, suggested that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace. In fact, the markets have fully priced in at least a 75 bps rate increase and a smaller chance of a full 100 bps hike at this week's FOMC meeting. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the risk-off mood, is seen benefitting the safe-haven buck.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries that the rapid rise in borrowing costs will lead to a deeper global economic downturn. Adding to this, the deteriorating US-China relationship tempers investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. In the latest development, US President Joe Biden said the US would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China.
The fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Even from a technical perspective, acceptance above the 1.3300 mark supports prospects for a further appreciating move. That said, traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets amid absent relevant market-moving economic data and ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3311
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.3264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3091
|Daily SMA50
|1.2973
|Daily SMA100
|1.291
|Daily SMA200
|1.2796
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
