  • USD/CAD retreats from one-week high, renews intraday low of late.
  • DXY stays firmer during full markets, yields seesaw around recent tops.
  • Hedge funds keep hawkish bias about WTI despite China’s zero covid policy, upbeat Fed bets.
  • Risk of downside appears limited considering the US dollar’s safe-haven allure and the fears of global recession.

USD/CAD takes the bids to renew one-week high around 1.3800 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair pays little heed to the recently firmer prices of Canada’s main export WTI crude oil as the US Dollar Index (DXY) traces firmer yields.

That said, WTI crude oil prices rise half a percent to poke the $90.30 level at the latest, reversing the previous day’s pullback moves, as hedge fund and money market players keep their hawkish bias for the black gold despite a firmer US dollar. “The number of short positions across all six contracts fell by 26 million barrels, one of the largest reductions this year, while long positions increased by 36 million,” mentioned Reuters. The news also stated that the bullish positions outnumbered bearish shorts by 4.63:1 (58th percentile) up from 3.63:1 (40th percentile) on Sept. 27.

Elsewhere, the US 30-year Treasury yields rise to a fresh high since January 2014 and propel the DXY to print a five-day uptrend around 113.30.

In doing so, the yields take clues from the hawkish Fed bets and geopolitical, as well as economic, fears amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and the Sino-American tussles. That said, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals a 78.4% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in November.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain pressured around a one-week low.

Looking forward, the USD/CAD traders may pay attention to the Fedspeak amid a light calendar ahead of Wednesday’s Fed Minutes and Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September.

Given the battle between the market’s rush towards risk safety and the oil price rebound, the USD/CAD pair may grind higher ahead of this week’s key data/events mentioned above.

Technical analysis

An ascending resistance line from Thursday, near 1.3785 by the press time, restricts immediate USD/CAD upside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3807
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 1.378
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3529
Daily SMA50 1.3195
Daily SMA100 1.3026
Daily SMA200 1.286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3782
Previous Daily Low 1.3703
Previous Weekly High 1.3827
Previous Weekly Low 1.3503
Previous Monthly High 1.3838
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3733
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3728
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3649
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3807
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3834
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD retreats from 0.6300 on downbeat Australia Consumer Confidence, mixed mood

AUD/USD retreats from 0.6300 on downbeat Australia Consumer Confidence, mixed mood

AUD/USD remains depressed around the lowest levels since April 2020 as the recent downbeat Aussie data adds strength to the bearish bias during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD finds cushion around 0.9700 as risk-off impulse eases

EUR/USD finds cushion around 0.9700 as risk-off impulse eases

The EUR/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves around the critical support of 0.9700 in the Tokyo session. The asset has witnessed value interest as DXY has slipped below the immediate cushion of 113.00 posts the risk-off impulse started fading away. 

EUR/USD News

Gold: Impending bull cross teases buyers near $1,670

Gold: Impending bull cross teases buyers near $1,670

Gold price portrays a corrective bounce near $1,670 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the first positive day in five as the US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to cheer the return of the full markets and the hawkish Fed bets.

Gold News

Solana: A breach below $30 in the coming days

Solana: A breach below $30 in the coming days

Solana price shows reasons to believe that a sweep-the-lows event will arise in the coming days. Solana, the centralized smart contract token, witnessed a 22% decline last month after enticing bulls to go long during a false breakout.

Read more

The US economy remains resilient and fairly robust

The US economy remains resilient and fairly robust

The US economy remains resilient and fairly robust. But a low reading in PPI and/or CPI this week might re-ignite doubts about the Fed’s resoluteness, even if the vast majority think the Nov 3 policy meeting brings 75 bp come hell or high water.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures