USD/CAD renews two-week lows at 1.3917 as WTI climbs above $15

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI continues to push higher ahead of EIA data, trade above $15.
  • US Dollar Index below 99.70 after Q1 GDP data.
  • Coming up: FOMC's interest rate decision and policy statement.

The USD/CAD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the American session and fell to its lowest level in two weeks at 1.3917 before rebounding modestly. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3933, down 0.43% on a daily basis.

Sharp decline in US economic activity in Q1

The first estimate of the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday showed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the US contracted by 4.8% on a yearly basis in the first quarter amid coronavirus lockdowns. Although this reading came in worse than analysts' estimate for a decline of 4%, the market sentiment remains upbeat and helps crude oil extend its daily rally.

Gilead Sciences' report showing that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) reached its main goal with the remdesivir trial seems to be allowing risk-on flows to dominate the markets. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $15.50, gaining 16.4% on a daily basis and providing a boost to the commodity-sensitive CAD.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index continues to edge lower with the greenback struggling to find demand ahead of the FOMC's monetary policy announcements. The dismal GDP reading could cause the FOMC to offer more stimulus.

Commenting on the US growth figures, "given the severity of the data, the Fed may opt to further stimulate the economy and print more money," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "That is good news for stocks, which benefit from an abundance of liquidity, and detrimental for the dollar. The greenback has room to fall due to its safe-haven status and to a lesser extent due to flooding markets with greenbacks."

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3933
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1.3998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4065
Daily SMA50 1.3891
Daily SMA100 1.3518
Daily SMA200 1.3375
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4073
Previous Daily Low 1.3936
Previous Weekly High 1.4265
Previous Weekly Low 1.4
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3988
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4021
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3932
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3795
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4069
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4139
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

